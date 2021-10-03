LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College football team defeated Citrus 31-21 on Saturday night at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders (2-2) took a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter, capitalizing on an interception by sophomore Dylan Hall.
AVC freshman quarterback Caden Hinton completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Davon Jones.
Freshman Amir Bankhead gave the Marauders a 24-14 lead with a 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Sophomore R’mon Huff gave the Marauders a 31-14 lead with a 54-yard punt return with four minutes remaining in the game.
AVC freshman John Henderson kicked his first field goal of the season, in the final minute of the first half to give the Marauders a 10-0 halftime lead.
Prep football
Big Bear 48, Vasquez 7
BIG BEAR — The Vasquez football team lost its inaugural Cross Valley League game on Saturday afternoon, 48-7 at Big Bear High School.
Vasquez (0-2, 0-1) trailed 41-0 at halftime. The Mustangs had just one preseason game before starting league play and that was their first game in almost two years.
