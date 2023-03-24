Marauders pick up big win over Citrus

GLENDORA — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team defeated Citrus 5-3 in a Western State Conference game at Citrus College on Thursday.
The Marauders improved to 12-10 overall and 5-2 in conference, while the Owls fell to 11-12 and 4-4.
AVC leadoff batter Natasha Arroyo drove in two runs for the Marauders, with an RBI single in the third and a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
AVC starting pitcher Victoria Alcantar struck out eight batters in seven innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks.
“We picked up a big conference win on the road today,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “Vic pitched outstanding and we had some timely hitting.”
AVC third baseman Savannah Cervantes and designated player Annalise Wagner both drove in one run apiece. Wagner hit a solo home run in the fourth.
Both AVC and Citrus finished with five hits, but the Owls committed two errors.
AVC will play a makeup conference game on Monday against L.A. Mission at Alemany High School at 2:30 p.m.
Women’s College Tennis
Ventura 9, AVC 0
VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team dropped a Western State Conference match to Ventura 9-0 on Thursday at Ventura.
The Marauders defeated the Pirates 5-4 on January 31, but Ventura was without its full lineup.
“Had a little trouble putting it together today, so we’ll get back to practice to correct our errors,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Ari Avina came the closest to winning as her No. 6 singles match went to a third-set tiebreaker. She lost the first set 6-4, won the second set 7-5 and then lost 10-3 in the tiebreaker.
Naia Smithley also had a close match in the No. 2 spot, falling 6-4, 7-5, while Julie Tejeda lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
AVC’s No. 1 singles player Sydney Bush lost 6-0, 6-1, Nicole Padilla lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Mary Williams fell 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5.
In doubles, Bush and Smithley lost 8-1 at No. 1, the No. 2 team of Padilla and Tejeda lost 8-3 and Avina and Emily Lopez lost 8-2 at No. 3.
Williams and Katie Secaida won a non-scoring match in a tiebreaker, 9-8, while Secaida also won a non-scoring singles match in three sets and Lopez lost a three-set non-scoring singles match.
The Marauders host Victor Valley in a non-conference match on Saturday on the AVC tennis courts.
High School Baseball
Quartz Hill 10, Bishop Kelly 7
MEZA, Ariz. — The Quartz Hill baseball team won its opening game in the Coach Bob Invitational on Thursday, 10-7 against Bishop Kelly of Idaho.
The Royals improve to 8-3 overall with the win over the back-to-back Idaho state champions.
Quartz Hill junior Esteban Sepulveda led the Royals, finishing 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, a triple, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Quartz Hill senior Anthony Jones was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs and senior Dominick Lee, junior Beau Parisi and senior Nicolas Steed each finished with two hits apiece, as Quartz Hill outhit Bishop Kelly 14-10.
The Royals play a doubleheader in the invitational today, against Cherry Creek of Colorado and Williamette of Oregon, at 3 and 6 p.m.
Rosamond 3, California City 1
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond baseball team defeated California City 3-1 in the High Desert League opener for both teams on Thursday at Cal City High.
The game was a makeup of Tuesday’s rainout.
Cal City sophomore pitcher Blake Moore pitched a complete game, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and five walks with nine strikeouts.
“Blake pitched really well today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
The Ravens (5-5, 0-1 HDL) recorded four errors in the game, according to Shane Moore.
“Rosamond played perfect defense today and that was the difference in the game,” he said.
Blake Moore hit a double and walked for Cal City, while Dylan Hammer hit a single, Joshua Baiza recorded an RBI groundout and Dakoda Kusmit scored the lone run after he walked, moved to second on a walk to Henry Ramsey, led a double steal and scored on Baiza’s groundout.
Rosamond senior Elias Luna started the game, allowing one run on two hits and four walks with six strikeouts in five innings. Gavin Ament followed by pitching two hitless innings and striking out five.
“Rosamond pitches really well too,” Shane Moore said. “We struggled putting runs up against them.”
Ament was 2-for-3 for the Roadrunners (7-5, 1-0), while Aaron Pelaez, Daniel Flores and Luna all had one RBI apiece.
Cal City plays at Desert today, while Rosamond travels to Frazier Mountain.
High School Boys Volleyball
Vasquez 3, TPAA 0
PALMDALE — The Vasquez boys volleyball team defeated The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 in a Heritage League match on Thursday at TPAA.
Sophomore Diego Camacho led the Mustangs (5-6, 3-4 HL) with 13 kills on 17 attempts and added three aces and seven assists.
Vasquez sophomore Jeremiah Wilmond recorded eight kills with two blocks and one assist, while Adam Coons recorded seven kills with 18 assists, one ace and one block.
The Mustangs and the Griffins (0-8) meet again on Tuesday.
