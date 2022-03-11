Marauders open conference with victory

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team opened Western State Conference play with an 11-3, six-inning victory over visiting Glendale on Friday.
“The girls came out and hit the ball really well today,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
The Marauders (12-5, 1-0 WSC) ended the game via the eight-run rule after scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
AVC’s Victoria Alcantar pitched four scoreless frames to pick up the win, allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Madison Reiser pitched the final two frames for the Marauders, allowing three unearned runs, one hit and two walks with five strikeouts.
AVC’s Trinity Holman went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI single, while Savannah Cervantes was also 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Denise Carrillo hit a two-run double for the Marauders, Alcantar was 2-for-2 with a double and Hailey Johnson, Victoria Salas and Nayely Delgado each drove in a run.
Delgado drove in the first run in the first inning and later stole home to give AVC a 3-0 lead.
The Marauders continue conference play at home on Tuesday against LA Valley.
Prep Softball
Highland 12, Knight 1 (5)
PALMDALE — The Highland softball team defeated Knight 12-1 in five innings on Thursday.
After waiting until the fourth inning to score in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Hawks (1-7, 0-2 Golden League), the Bulldogs (5-7, 2-0 GL) scored early and often on Thursday, highlighted by a five-run third inning.
They led 12-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning when Knight got its run across on an errant throw.
Highland freshman pitcher Kaela Marin allowed one run on three hits and one walk.
“Just really proud of Kaela Marin,” Highland coach Doug Harmon said. “She’s our first freshman pitcher to start the season since (Rachel Garcia) and she’s really coming into her own. It helps to have such a great defense behind her and now the offense is coming alive.”
Angelina Quezada led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Keira Carrillo finished 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Jaden Wilson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Dana Roberts doubled and drove in two runs for Highland, Analise Memory had an RBI and Nicole Martinez hit a double and had an RBI.
Knight takes on Palmdale at home on Tuesday to start a two-game series, while Highland plays at Littlerock.
Other Scoers
- Quartz Hill 19, Palmdale 0
- Lancaster 6, Eastside 1
- Littlerock 20, Antelope Valley 0
Women’s College Tennis
LA Mission 9, AVC 0
SYLMAR — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to LA Mission 9-0 in a Western State Conference match on Thursday.
The Eagles boasted a different lineup with a top player they didn’t have the last time the two teams played. The Marauders lost just 6-3 on Feb. 10.
Kristi Henderson and Naia Smithley lost 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut also fell 8-1 at No. 2 doubles and the No. 3 team of Juliana Martinez and Gabriela Garcia lost 8-4.
Henderson lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while No. 2 Smithley lost 6-3, 6-4. Smithley defeated her opponent 6-1, 7-6 (5) the first time the two teams played.
Faulk lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, No. 4 Bulsombut lost 6-2, 6-2, No. 5 Martinez lost 6-0, 6-0 and No. 6 Garcia lost 6-1, 6-4.
The Marauders play at College of the Canyons on Tuesday. AVC lost to Canyons 7-2 on Feb. 24.
“We’re going to keep playing hard, keep working and look forward to our next time out when we play at Canyons on Tuesday,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Boys Tennis
Lancaster 18, Palmdale 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team continued its roll through the Golden League with an 18-0 victory over shorthanded Palmdale on Thursday.
The Falcons fielded just one singles player and two doubles teams, handing the Eagles (4-0 GL) nine sets before even stepping on the court.
Lancaster singles players Jesse Dent, Gabriel Perey and Emmanuel Ruvalcaba all won their lone sets by 6-0 scores, while each benefiting from two forfeits.
Cooper Larson and Nick Sanchez won two 6-0 sets with a forfeit win at No. 1 doubles for the Eagles, while Aaron Meas, who normally plays No. 1 singles, teamed up with Fabio Iqbal for two wins 6-1, 6-0 and a forfeit victory.
The No. 3 team of Landon Donahue and Mark Bonifacio, who normally plays No. 3 singles, also won two sets, 6-0, 6-2, with a forfeit win.
The Eagles play at Saugus in a non-league game on Monday before returning to Golden League play against Littlerock on Tuesday.
Palmdale plays at Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
Prep Baseball
Highland 6, Knight 5
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team had a 6-5 walk-off victory over Knight in the Golden League opener on Wednesday at Highland High School.
Highland’s Christian Arreola drove in Carter Wood in the bottom of the seventh inning for the game winner. Arreola also finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Highland starting pitcher Wood gave up five earned runs in five innings and reliever Caleb Montemayor threw two shutout innings to earn the victory.
Highland’s Jakob Rodriguez was 3-for-3 with three doubles, two runs and an RBI, Shea Lewis was 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, Wood was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI and Darren Roberts was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Highland will play at Knight today in a 3:15 p.m. game.
Swimming
Golden League
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill swim team swept a Golden League meet with Highland on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Pool.
The Quartz Hill girls won 129-30 and the Quartz Hill boys won 128-31, as the Royals finished first in every event.
Quartz Hill’s Bethany Burga won the 50 free with what would have been a CIF automatic time of 25.87.
The Golden League does not use the automatic touchpad time system, which is required for the times to be accepted by CIF.
Quartz Hill’s Luke Young won the boys 500 free with a time of five minutes and 40.35 seconds, edging teammate Miguel Valencia (5:41.78).
“Luke Young continues to look good swimming the 500 free,” Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said. “He was a surprise winner in the 500, beating out Miguel Valencia.”
Reed said the Royals were able to get junior varsity swimmers some varsity experience at the meet.
“We had a lot of good swims from our younger swimmers,” Reed said.
Quartz Hill will face Palmdale on Thursday in the Royals’ first home Golden League meet at Marie Kerr Pool at 3:30 p.m.
Quartz Hill and Knight will be sending swimmers to the Mt. SAC Invitational on March 18 and 19.
The invitational uses the touchpad system, so the local swimmers will have a chance to earn official CIF times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.