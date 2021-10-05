Marauders on top

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s golf team is making all kinds of history this season.
The Marauders kept their undefeated streak alive in the Western State Conference with a seven-stroke win on their home course at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday.
AVC (25-0) shot 373, seven strokes ahead of College of the Canyons, which shot 380. Citrus was third with 396, Bakersfield was fourth (432) and Santa Barbara and Moorpark did not field enough golfers for team scores.
“I thought the team battled today,” AVC coach Patrick Londono said. “We battled through adversity. … Despite some of those variables that were new to us, in terms of the gallery and being at home, all that, we battled through and I’m proud.”
The highest the Marauders have ever placed before was third in conference in 2019 and a spot in regionals.
This year’s team was excited to get going after missing the 2020 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The team practiced three days a week in the summer.
“The team is doing amazing,” AVC’s Madison Schafer said. “I’m really proud of the team. It’s nice seeing them go to all the practices and even though they might not be shooting the scores they want to be shooting, you can see from when I very first met them how different their games are and how into golf they are.”
Their first match of the season also made history as the Marauders broke two-time state champion College of the Canyon’s 29-match conference winning streak, which dated back to 2018.
AVC’s No. 1 golfer Arlene Salvador also broke a record for the college, shooting the lowest round in school history with a 67 in her first match.
“It just felt like one of those days where everything went my way,” Salvador said. “I did what I could to help the team out. It’s amazing that it’s not just an individual thing, that it’s a team thing.”
Salvador, a four-time Golden League individual champion for Highland High School, is the conference leader, winning every tournament including Monday’s with a low score of 77. She was the only golfer in the 70s.
Even on her worst day — she shot an 81 in last week’s tournament — she still had the lowest score of the day.
“I try to give it my all,” Salvador said. “That was my worst day and I didn’t even realize how bad I shot, because it just was not in my mindset. That comes from beating yourself up too hard.
“What I’ve come to realize over the years is you are your own worst enemy. I can be so hard on myself out on the golf course. … The route I decided to choose today was, hey, just do better on the next shot.”
Her round on Monday wasn’t exactly what she hoped for, but it did the job.
“It wasn’t bad, it wasn’t good, it was just one of those days where I had a few mistakes that I totally could have reduced,” Salvador said.
Schafer is currently fourth in the league standings and finished fourth on Monday with an 86.
“Frustrating,” Schafer said of her round, “because it’s not what you would expect at a home course, I guess. But it is what it is. It’s not like I shot terrible, I’ve shot way worse scores, so it’s not bad. …
“I feel like I have more of a mental dilemma than a physical dilemma. I have all of my tools, I’ve learned a lot of the things that I know that will shoot better scores, but for some reason there’s just this mental block I’ve been fighting getting over.”
She battled through a rough front nine (45), but shot well on the back nine (41), aside from an unfortunate eight strokes on the final hole when her ball stopped in front of the lip of a large bunker.
“I was two inches from the lip of the bunker and you could not hit straight at all because the ball was literally right there,” Schafer said. “So, I had to figure out a way where I could hit it out and onto the green again and maneuver it around.”
Schafer also had a large gallery of family members following her on the course, which is something she wasn’t used to.
“I had family members watching me for the first time,” Schafer said. “I tried not to think about it. … It’s very difficult to keep a good mentality, especially when your first shot off the tee isn’t great. Because I pulled my first shot and then I pulled it again.”
Vashti Rochel shot a 103 for the Marauders, while Adrianna Rosales shot a 107 to round out the scoring.
Jasmin Carrillo was right behind Rosales with one of her best rounds of the season at 109 and Ayanna Langdale shot 123. The highest two scores are dropped for the team total.
“We’re a family,” London said. “We play for each other and we support one another and we believe in one another. I think, in some of these close calls, that’s making a big difference in terms of our performance.”
The team atmosphere has been fun for Salvador, who was always the top golfer in high school, but didn’t have a strong team around her.
“It’s crazy, because I’ve never been with a team that’s actually winning,” Salvador said. “As a team, it’s such a different experience. It’s a whole different experience that makes it exciting.
“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come and how far the other girls from the team have come and how much work we’ve put into ourselves and our goals and our game mindset and everything.”
Santa Barbara’s Carlee Stevens was second overall with an 81, while Bakersfield’s Yasmin Guerrero took third with an 82 and Moorpark’s Lili Ramos finished fifth (91).
The conference season continues next week at Simi Hills Golf Course with host Moorpark.
