Marauders lose to Rio Hondo

LANCASTER — Following the Antelope Valley College women’s volleyball team’s loss to Rio Hondo College, three different players basically said the same thing.
“Whenever we lose points, we get mentally down on ourselves,” outside hitter Kyla Dothard said. “At times we tend to shut down.”
“Once a mistake happens, the energy goes down and then we make continuous mistakes that go on and on and on,” setter Vanessa Fletes said. “We have to get more mentally tough.”
“We definitely have some good moments, but we tend to get in our own heads,” Ella Gawallek said. “It’s a mental game for us.”
Three versions of the match, same conclusion.
At times, the Marauders showed signs of being a really good team. Other times, they fell into a coma for several points.
More times than not, however, AVC had too many lulls as it was defeated for the fourth time in a row, this time at the hands of Rio Hondo, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15, Tuesday evening at Marauder Gymnasium.
“We just didn’t play well tonight,” AVC head coach Mark Cruz said. “We’re a very young team and they’re still learning the ropes. Some of the girls are still understanding the system. Hopefully, we can bounce back for today’s match (against L.A. Mission).”
The Roadrunners (2-3) came to play while their counterparts seemed sluggish. In the opening set, Rio Hondo won 11 of the first 14 points to take an 11-3 lead and 15 of the first 19 to lead 15-4 in front of a stunned partisan AVC crowd. The Marauders played even with the Roadrunners, but the hole was too deep to crawl out of.
“I know we could have beaten that team,” said Dothard, who finished with a match-high nine kills. “We have to be more disciplined and trusting of each other on the court. We have to communicate more and be more confident. We’re a much better team than what we’re showing. I know we can turn this thing around. I think we need to apply the basics. We played hard tonight, but we can play harder.”
Gawallek added four kills for the Marauders and Fletes and her sister Nicole each had three kills.
The Roadrunners spread the wealth with their offensive attack as three players had at least five kills and one other had four. Rio Hondo outhit AVC, 30-23, in total kills.
The Marauders (1-4) played much more inspired volleyball in the second set. The see-saw battle saw the lead change hands several times. In fact, the teams split the first 36 points, with neither team able to keep the other at arm’s length.
With the score tied at 18, the Roadrunners finally created a bit of separation with a 3-0 run to take a 21-18 lead. Rio Hondo closed the set after winning seven of the final eight points. The final four points won by the Roadrunners included two kills by Faith Wada and two aces by Jaida Zuniga.
“We would have spurts where we would play well, but that would go down,” Vanessa Fletes said. “We’ve been really quiet on the court. We have to improve our communication. Once players know they can accomplish anything once they put their mind to it, things will change (for us).”
The momentum took a turn in the opposite direction in the third set as AVC played much like it did in the first. The Roadrunners grabbed a 13-6 lead, four of those points coming off aces. The Marauders showed signs of life, but really could never link enough points together to pose any immediate threat to Rio Hondo.
“There are a lot of improvements we need to work on, including serve-receive,” Gawallek said. “We have great practices, but it’s not transferred to the court. I think we’re playing scared at times. We have the potential, but things aren’t clicking right now. We have to have the drive to want to win. The hard work that we put in gets overshined by our mistakes. We don’t see our good points.”
Claire Holm chipped in with two kills and one block for the Marauders.
