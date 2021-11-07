VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost in double overtime to Ventura College 104-103 in the Ventura College Tournament.
The Marauders (2-1) rallied after trailing by 17 points at halftime.
“It’s a tough loss, but to a very good team at home,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “It was just a really good basketball game for this early in the year.”
AVC off guard Emani Scott led the Marauders with 33 points, on 13-of-19 shooting, starting point guard Jonathan Daniel had 23 points, seven assists and four rebounds, starting center Chigozie Achara had 16 points and 13 rebounds and small forward Virgil Mahoney added 15 points and six rebounds.
AVC will play Mt. San Antonio on Nov. 18 in the Pasadena Tournament in a 1 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.