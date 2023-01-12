Marauders lose fourth straight game

LANCASTER — It seems like the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team is so close.
But, yet so far.
For whatever reason, the Marauders can’t seem to get over the hump. And the slide continued Wednesday night.
AVC lost its fourth game in a row and five of the last six, following an 82-72 defeat to Santa Monica College, at Marauder Gymnasium.
“We’re like two or three possessions away,” Marauders head coach John Taylor said. “We just seem to make mistakes when we have the opportunity to seize control. We’re right there and sometimes we just shoot ourselves in the foot.”
The difference in the game was the 26-6 second chance points advantage for the Corsairs (6-11, 2-1).
Ryan Frazer (10 points) scored a bucket with 13:04 remaining in the second half as the Marauders (6-11, 0-3) tried to keep pace and trailed 54-50. However, SMC came right back down the court and nailed a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 57-50.
Josh Montiano helped keep the Marauders close after he converted the old-fashioned 3-point play, cutting the Corsairs’ lead to 57-55. AVC took its only lead of the second half following another bucket by Frazer.
Frazer, Tre Hawkins and Montiano were part of the Marauders’ bench that outscored SMC’s bench, 44-11.
“We must come together as a team,” said Hawkins, who finished with 13 points. “What are you willing to do to help the team win? Right now I feel as if we don’t trust each other.
“It’s disappointing because we know we could have won that game. Once we understand what we have as a team, we can make the right play. We must play within the game. It’s just our thought process right now. We know we just have to stay composed and believe in coach Taylor.”
After the Corsairs took a slight 66-61 advantage, Hawkins drained a 3-pointer and just like that the Marauders only trailed 66-64 with 5:21 remaining.
“We know we have to play together more,” said AVC center J.J. Franklin, who finished the game with eight rebounds. “There is no trust. Without trust, you can’t win games. Out of 10, we’re about a seven where we want to be. I feel like we played down to our competition. It’s frustrating. We can turn this thing around, but it starts with us. We can’t put this loss on anybody but ourselves.”
The Marauders only trailed 68-66 less five minutes remaining before SMC rallied and went on a 7-0 run to extend its lead to 75-66.
AVC got to within five, 75-70, following two free throws by Franklin, but it would get no closer.
“It’s frustrating because we know we’re so close,” Taylor said. “We lost this game by four possessions. We have opportunities to win. The guys are going hard, but we have to be more together on the court.”
The Corsairs’ largest lead came in the first half when they led 22-10 with 13 minutes remaining. That was quickly erased over the next five minutes as AVC trimmed the lead to 28-27.
The Marauders were led by Evan Scott-Alexander, who finished with 15 points and six assists. Hawkins added 13 points, while Joshua Assiff, Kaelin Smith and James Ponders each scored six points. Ponders led AVC with nine rebounds.
The Marauders suffered a huge blow after Assiff left the game with an injured knee in the first half.
