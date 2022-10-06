Marauders keep improving

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley College women’s golf team hosted its one Western State Conference match of the year in a rare Wednesday match at Antelope Valley Country Club.
The Marauders fielded just three golfers, one short of a team, because of injuries.
Sophomore Madison Schafer led the way for AVC, shooting an 81 to tie for fourth place with Santa Barbara’s Carlee Steven. They were both just one shot behind a group of three that finished with 80.
“Honestly, I can’t argue too much about it,” Schafer said about her standing. “I’m in the top five and it is my home course, so I did want to play a lot better than I did. But, I could have shot worse. And I have shot worse. It’s just about keeping it going. Keep moving forward.”
Bakersfield’s Jaidyn Eldridge and Maci Mills both shot 80, along with College of the Canyons’ Carla Menendez.
COC was first as a team with a 351, followed by Bakersfield (360), Santa Barbara (369), Moorpark (402), Allan Hancock (412) and Citrus (434).
Schafer had a rough front nine where she shot an 8-over 44.
“I definitely left a lot of shots out there, but I definitely saved myself in a lot of other ways,” Schafer said. “Maybe the first few shots off the tees weren’t very great, but what really saved me was my chipping and putting. …
“I definitely had higher expectations, because this is my home course and I’m out here three days a week, more than that. So you kind of have an idea of how you should be playing rather than what you are playing.”
She picked it up on the back nine, finishing with a 1-over 37.
“Technically, the back nine is the harder (nine) on the course, but I always do better on the back,” Schafer said. “I definitely am glad that with my experience, especially all of the hours that I’ve put on this course, I was prepared — more prepared than all the other (matches), even though I didn’t perform as well as I wanted to.”
She hasn’t quite hit her stride yet this season, but coach Patrick Londono feels like a breakthrough is just around the corner.
“I think she’s right where she needs to be at the top of our conference,” Londono said. “I think she’s going to break through in a big way. She’s just got to keep working at it.”
Schafer can’t wait until it happens.
“I’m just waiting for one good day,” she said.
Ayanna Langdale continued to improve her game as she finished with a 98.
“I’m really happy,” she said. “Anytime I’m under 100, I’m happy. Of course, there’s always going to be holes where you look back on it and you’re like, ‘Oh, if I would have just done this differently,’ or ‘If I did this chip better.’ I tried on every shot and that’s what matters.”
She started the season with a hip issue and a 110. But she slowly chipped her way to breaking 100. She posted her best score of the season, 97, during Monday’s match at Woodley Lakes Golf Course despite a left shoulder injury and followed it up with her 98 on Wednesday.
“It feels really good, considering I started with an injury in my hip,” she said. “That was hard to deal with. These past two matches, I’ve had an injury on my shoulder. It’s like I had a week break and then it started.
“Compared to last year, I can’t believe it. If I told myself last year that I shot under 100 two times, in one week, I wouldn’t have believed it at all. I didn’t shoot under 100 at all last season.”
Langdale said all of the practice she has put in not only this season, but also in the summer, is paying off.
“I think it’s just the amount of practice,” Langdale said. “With coach, we practice in the preseason and it’s always Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Three days a week and it’s just always trying to get in as much as we can. The more you practice, the more you improve.”
Sophomore Vashti Rachal finished with a 109 for the Marauders.
“I think I did OK,” Rachal said. “I wasn’t too bad. There were definitely shots that could have been better and places where it could have had a better effect on how I was playing or even attitude I could have had where it was better. But, I played through and I did the best that I could with what I was given today.”
Rachal has been shooting in the 90s this season, posting a 95 on Monday.
“Pretty good, I don’t think I’ve done bad,” Rachal said of the season. “I am happy with how I’ve been playing. I don’t think I would have it any other way.”
Londono was pleased with his three players on Wednesday.
“The girls played well,” he said. “I’m proud of their progress every week. We’re getting better. It makes me proud.”
The team has been finishing around fourth in conference matches when they’ve had a full team. They were missing sophomore Adrianna Rosales and freshman Jamison Barton on Wednesday.
“I’m happy with everybody we have on our team,” Rachal said. “I’m happy that there are girls on our team who are newbies. We want to teach them. We want to be able to pass on a legacy for them to be able play and continue it on when we’re gone.”
Schafer has liked the effort the entire team has put into the season.
“We all practice three days a week with each other, but I do see them when they go out on their own,” she said. “They’re all really determined and I’m really happy that I have them on my team.”
The Marauders’ next match isn’t until Oct. 17, which should give enough time for the golfers to nurse their injuries. Plus they will have a new freshman golfer joining the team.
Londono has high hopes for the playoffs this season.
“I’m looking forward to us making the postseason,” he said. “We’re good enough to do it. I think we’ve worked really hard for it. That’s something we’re going to keep as a goal and something I think we can accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.