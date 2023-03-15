Marauders improve

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team improved its team score by 16 strokes in their home conference match on Monday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
“We posted our lowest team round of the season and to do it in front of the home crowd with that added pressure to produce is something to celebrate,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said.
The Marauders shot 416 and were seventh in the Western State Conference tournament, ahead of Hancock (437).
College of the Canyons shot the lowest team score with 372 and boasted the golfer with the lowest round, Alexander Moores, who shot a 70.
Santa Barbara shot 392 followed by Ventura’s 395, Bakersfield College’s 408, Glendale’s 409 and Citrus’ 410.
The field average was an 82 as there were difficult pin locations and fast greens.
Daniel DeGeorge finished tied for eighth with a 77.
“I’m happy to see my game improve from my previous tournaments, but there is still work to be done and lower scores to be had for me,” Degeorge said.
Hazard was proud of how far Degeorge has come.
“Danny is one of the hardest working players that you will see at this level and it was good to see that his work ethic behind the scenes is starting to pay off,” Hazard said.
AVC’s Tanner Klundt was three strokes behind with an 80/
“Tanner was even through nine, but struggled with his wedge play on the back (nine),” Hazard said.
AVC’s Anthony Minner was next with an 85 followed by Luke Carnegie (86) and Drew Degeorge (88).
The Marauders have a week off next week and return to Western State Conference play with a tournament on March 27 at San Dimas Golf Course.
