LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost 8-1 to Santa Monica at home on Thursday.
Jessica Huynh and Juliana Martinez picked up the lone win in doubles for AVC with an 8-2 victory. It was the first college win for Martinez.
“It was nice to see Jessica and Juliana get the win in doubles,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “We weren’t as nervous as we were on Tuesday, our first time out, so that was nice to see.”
Kristi Henderson and Frida Anguiano took an 8-1 loss in doubles, while Marbella Rubio and Gabriela Garcia lost 8-2.
Anguiano, playing her first season as the No. 2 singles player, started strong against her opponent, who was No. 1 for Santa Monica last year. Anguiano fought but lost 6-3, 6-0.
Henderson lost 6-0, 6-1, while Garcia fell 6-0, 6-0, Rubio dropped her match 6-2, 6-0, Martinez lost 6-0, 6-3 and Huynh fell 6-2, 6-0.
“We’ll just keep working on finding a way to get some more wins,” Webb said.
The Marauders play at College of the Sequoias on Saturday.
Swimming
Girls: QHHS 132, Knight 34
Boys: QHHS 126, Knight 32
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill swim team swept a Golden League meet against Knight on Thursday at DryTown Water Park, taking over sole possession of first place after handing Knight its first loss of the season.
The Quartz Hill girls won 132-34, while the Quartz Hill boys won 126-32. Both teams improved to 4-0 in league.
The Quartz Hill girls swept the top three spots in the 200 and all three qualified for CIF-Southern Section Division 3.
Emily Drossel (1:59.20) finished first, just missing a CIF automatic time by .14, Kiana Henriquez was second (2:07.51) and Isabelle Drossel was third (2:10.81).
Drossel won the 100 butterfly was a CIF automatic time of 59.18, while teammate Henriquez finished second with a CIF consideration time of 1:05.08.
Isabelle Drossel won the 100 free with a CIF qualifying time of 59.08.
The Royals 200 free relay team dropped two seconds off their CIF qualifying time and the 400 free relay team had a CIF qualifying time in its win.
Sebastian Petho won both the 100 freestyle (49.84) and the 200 free (1:47.69). Petho qualified for Division 2 in the 200 and just missed qualifying for the 100 by .10.
Knight’s Joram Chmielcki won the 50 freestyle (51.90), dropping his CIF qualifying time.
Quartz Hill will host Eastside on Thursday at Marie Kerr Park.
Baseball
Paraclete 3, Windward 0
LOS ANGELES — The Paraclete baseball team remained undefeated in the Gold Coast League with a 3-0 win at Windward High on Thursday.
Paraclete starting pitcher Bryan Peck threw a complete game shutout, giving up four hits and striking out 11 in seven innings.
Jacoby Madise got the Spirits started in the second inning with an RBI infield single.
Logan Reese added an RBI single in the fourth inning and Peck drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
Paraclete (8-3, 3-0) will host Windward today at 4 p.m.
