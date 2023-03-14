Marauders improve, but drop match

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to LA Mission 6-3 in a Western State Conference match on Monday at AVC.
The match was originally scheduled for today, but moved because of rain in the forecast.
The match was an improvement from the first time the Marauders (5-8, 3-6 WSC) played the Eagles (9-3, 8-3) and lost 8-1 on Feb. 14.
“Even in the matches that we lost, it was still better,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Nicole Padilla and Julie Tejeda accounted for all three of the Marauders’ points. They started out by winning their first conference match as a duo, 8-6.
“Really excited for Julie and Nicole,” Webb said. “We were seeing they were playing well in our last couple of matches, so it’s always good to see that pay off.”
Both of them took that momentum into their singles matches.
Padilla won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. She was up 5-2 in her first set, before her opponent tied the match at 5-all. But Padilla pulled through with the final two games to win the set. She was also down at the beginning of her second set, but again pushed through for the win.
“Nicole really had quite a fight on her hands,” Webb said, adding he was proud of the way she fought for the victory.
Tejeda had a tight first set, but then cruised in the second set for a 6-4, 6-0 victory.
In the other doubles matches, Sydney Bush and Naia Smithley lost 8-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Ari Avina and Emily Lopez lost 8-3 at No. 3.
Bush fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Smithley lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2, No. 4 Mary Williams lost 6-1, 6-2 and No. 6 Avina dropped her match 6-0, 6-2.
“Top to bottom we continue to see improvement,” Webb said. “Our goal is to get better heading into the conference tournament, which is right around the corner, so we can be playing our best tennis at the right time.”
The Marauders travel to College of the Canyons on Thursday and host Mt. San Antonio College in a non-conference match on Saturday.
They have another full week of matches next week before the conference tournament begins on March 28.
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Sylmar 5-3 in the El Camino Tournament on Saturday.
The Royals improved to 5-3 overall.
Quartz Hill junior Esteban Sepulveda was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, senior Preston White was 2-for-3 with a run and a double and senior Dominick Lee was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Quartz Hill junior starting pitcher Isaac Quintero struck out two in six innings, giving up one run on one hit and three walks.
Quartz Hill outhit Sylmar 11-2 and scored four runs in the second inning.
The Royals play a two-game Golden League series against Lancaster this week.
