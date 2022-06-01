Marauders honored

LANCASTER — Eight Antelope Valley College softball players earned all-Western State Conference honors after a solid season.
The Marauders finished 27-15 overall and 8-4 in conference to tie for second. They reached the CCCAA playoffs, but lost to Santa Ana in the best-of-three series.
Freshman third baseman Savannah Cervantes earned top honors in conference, winning Player of the Year. Cervantes not only led the Marauders, but also the conference, with a .466 batting average and .733 slugging percentage and 49 RBIs.
Cervantes also scored 30 runs with 54 hits, including 16 doubles (tied for first on team) and five home runs with two stolen bases. She posted a .975 fielding percentage at the hot corner.
In 12 conference games, Cervantes hit .500 with an .813 slugging percentage.
Sophomores Nayely Delgado, Ariel Nieto and Trinity Holman were all named to the first team, while freshmen Victoria Alcantar, Hailey Johnson and Madison Reiser were named to the second team and freshman Emmeliz Sera earned an honorable mention.
Delgado batted .298 with 23 runs, 37 hits, seven doubles, three triples and five home runs and was second on the team with 42 RBIs. She batted .350 in conference play.
Nieto was second on the team in batting average (.426) and led AVC in runs (54), hits (58), doubles (16, tied) and triples (3, tied). She also hit five home runs and drove in 25 runs.
Holman batted .318 with 31 runs, 35 hits, seven doubles, one triple and 33 RBIs. She led the Marauders with 10 home runs and was second in stolen bases with six. She batted .412 in conference with a .912 slugging percentage and 16 RBIs, to lead AVC.
Alcantar posted an ERA of 3.98 and a 5-7 record with four complete games. She struck out 83 batters in 77.1 innings. She also batted .390 with 13 runs, 32 hits, six doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs. She hit .423 in 11 conference games and had a 3.59 ERA and 2-3 record in conference.
Johnson batted .333 with 35 runs, 33 hits, five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 19 RBIs. She also led the team with nine stolen bases.
Reiser led the Marauders in ERA (.243) and strikeouts (128), which were fourth and third, respectively, in the conference. She was 11-5 with six complete games and 98 innings pitched. She had a 1.12 ERA and 4-0 record in conference.
Sera posted a 10-2 record with six complete games and a 5.07 ERA. She also struck out 80 batters in 78.2 innings. Sera batted .243 with 10 runs, 17 hits, three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs. She posted a 2.28 conference ERA and 2-1 record.
AVC is losing just four sophomores to graduation — Delgado, Nieto, Holman and Amy Manzo. The Marauders have 12 freshmen returning along with a talented 2022-23 freshmen class.
The Marauders are led by Cindy Vargas, who completed her 20th season at the helm with husband and assistant coach Mike Vargas. Chelsea Romero and Sara Gonzales also assisted this season.
