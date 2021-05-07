LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team picked up a 21-2 rout of Oxnard in five innings at home on Thursday.
The Marauders (6-3) hit four homers as part of their 18 hits.
“I’m proud of the way the girls hit the ball today,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
Ariel Nieto led the way offensively, going 4-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs.
Nayely Delgado was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, while Savannah Moakley also homered with two RBIs.
AVC’s Alex Alvarez went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, while Hailey Johnson was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, Maritza Arroyo finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Trinity Holman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Mycaela Chavez added a hit and an RBI.
Bailey Damian picked up the win in the circle, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in three innings.
Johnson pitched the final two frames, allowing one unearned run on one hit with no walks and one strikeout.
AVC travels to Oxnard on Saturday for a doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Highland 49, Quartz Hill 31
The Highland wrestling team opened the season with a 49-31 Golden League win over Quartz Hill on Wednesday.
It was the first time Highland beat Quartz Hill since the 2016 season.
The Bulldogs completed the win despite not fielding wrestlers at 113 and 120 pounds, while the Royals had a full lineup.
Jared Mendoza (106 pounds), Gennaro Davis (138), Jordan Zavala (145), Tom Gearllach (170), Cierra Abrego (182), Arrqueece Taylor (220) and Sonny Venegas (heavyweight) all had pins for the Bulldogs.
Highland coach Tim DeVestern said Zavala had great technique in his pin and Abrego won the match of the night, saying his pin was the talk of the town.
Bobby Estrada had a win at 126 for Highland.
While a Golden League team champion will be crowned this season, the league will not hold an individual Golden League tournament and there will not be a CIF-Southern Section individual postseason. There will be a team playoffs.
Highland will face Antelope Valley on Saturday and Lancaster on Monday.
Baseball
Paraclete 3, Campbell Hall 1
NORTH HOLLYWOOD — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Campbell Hall 3-1 on Wednesday in a Gold Coast League game at Campbell Hall High School.
Paraclete starting pitcher Hunter Edwards threw a complete gave for the Spirits (11-4, 6-1), giving up one run and striking out nine batters.
Jacoby Madise led the Paraclete offense, going 3-for-4 with a run scored, Logan Reese was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored on a hit by Trevor Shepherd.
Paraclete will host Campbell Hall on Friday at 4 p.m.
