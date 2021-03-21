LANCASTER — On paper this was supposed to be the bounce back game for the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team.
The perfect game for the Marauders to snap their three-game losing streak.
And why wouldn’t it be.
AVC’s opponent Palo Verde entered with a 1-7 record having given up an average of nearly 101 points per game and sporting its own losing streak at seven consecutive.
The perfect game.
The Marauders rolled from start to finish and drained a total of 19 3-pointers and easily routed the visitors from Blythe with a 112-78 victory Saturday afternoon at Marauder Gymnasium.
“The guys played hard. I don’t like the fact that we gave up 45 points in the second half, but I liked how we passed the ball. We got some really good looks,” AVC head coach John Taylor said. “We held them to only nine three’s and that’s what they’re known for doing. We had a season low 13 turnovers, so we really took care of the ball.”
AVC (2-4) shot the ball well early as five of its first six field goals came via the 3-pointer. Mekhi Smith netted all three of his 3-pointers within the first 10 minutes of the game.
As a team, the Marauders were 19-of-37 from beyond the arc, led by Stephen Perry’s five triples. Perry led AVC with 17 points, but more importantly the Marauders had a balanced offensive attack as five players scored in double figures. Three other players chipped in with nine points.
“We had to bounce back (from Friday night’s 59-49 loss at Cuesta). We played more freely today. Once we get out and run we can run with anybody in the state,” said Smith who finished with nine points and three rebounds. “I know we can do a lot better, but we dominated. Everybody played, everybody got good looks. I think everybody’s happy right now. Slowly but surely we’re coming together.”
Smith’s early barrage of 3-pointers helped spark AVC’s offensive onslaught as it jumped out to a 34-10 lead, following a 15-0 run. The Marauders netted eight 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the first half.
The game, which was already out of reach, went from bad to worse for the Pirates (1-8) following a 3-pointer by Joshua Assiff (10 points) putting his team up 42-20 and later in the half another dagger by Virgil Mahoney extending the Marauders lead to 51-24 with 3:09 remaining.
Jonathan Daniels, who also hit three 3-pointers on the afternoon, hit a jumper as time expired in the first half to give AVC a 56-33 lead. Daniels finished with 13 points and four assists.
“We played two halves today. We have a problem with playing a full complete game,” said Daniels. “We have a bunch of new guys and someone can’t be afraid to be the leader. This was a good game for us because I think it boosted everybody’s confidence. This is definitely a momentum game and it shows us what we’re capable of.”
AVC’s bench was solid as well led by Perry. Jordan Roach, who only played 11 minutes, finished with 15 points and four 3-pointers. Chigozie Achara and Mahoney’s stat lines were almost identical as each finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Taylor was pleased with the way his team rebounded the ball as the Marauders nearly doubled Palo Verde on the glass holding a 60-34 advantage. Elijah McCoy led the balanced rebounding effort with eight for AVC.
“We’re big enough and strong enough that we should be doing that every game,” he said.
