Marauders headed to State

The Antelope Valley men’s and women’s track and field teams returned to Moorpark College on Friday for the Southern California Regional Finals, advancing five athletes to the State Finals this weekend at Mt. San Antonio College.
Xavier Tatham placed sixth in the men’s discus with another personal-record performance of 137 feet, 7 inches, to go along with his sixth place in the hammer throw competition (142-03) on May 6. He was also 18th in the shot put (38-10.25).
For the women, the day started with the women’s 4x100-meter relay team of Sara Morales, Kayla Thompson, Briann Brazill and Prishencia Nnoham placing fourth with a time of 48.01 seconds — the second-fastest time in school history.
Thompson also shattered her old personal record of 56.39 with a 55.53 effort, placing second in the women’s 400-meter final.
Nnoham also advanced to the state meet in the 400 (1:00.34), placing seventh but possessing a state automatic qualifying time, allowing her to move on.
Brazill claimed the final individual qualifier, placing sixth in the women’s 100 meters (11.98).
Brazill also teamed up with Celeste Meza, Thompson and Nnoham to place sixth and qualify in the 4x400 meter relay with the sixth fastest time in school history (4:04.71).
“We had a successful Regional Final,” AVC head track and field coach Tony Veney said. “We brought three young men and five young women to the meet, and six of the eight scored medals and All-SoCal status. ... Just one more meet to go to put a cherry on top of the 2022 track season.”
AVC’s Jacob Jimenez was 16th in the men’s shot put (113-09), Kasey Gibbs was 24th in the women’s hammer throw (97-09) and Mitchell Reading finished 24th in the men’s javelin (115-07) and ninth in the men’s decathlon.
The women’s team finished 14th out of 23 teams at the SoCal Finals, while the men tied for 17th out of 23 teams.
State Finals running events begin at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College. The men’s hammer throw begins at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, while the men’s discus is at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.