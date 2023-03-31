 Skip to main content
College and High School Sports Roundup

Marauders get key conference win over COC

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team jumped out for four runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 9-1, six-inning victory over visiting College of the Canyons in a Western State Conference game on Thursday at AVC.

The last time the two teams met, the Marauders (14-11, 7-3 WSC) lost to the Cougars, 7-1.

