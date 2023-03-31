Marauders get key conference win over COC

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team jumped out for four runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 9-1, six-inning victory over visiting College of the Canyons in a Western State Conference game on Thursday at AVC.
The last time the two teams met, the Marauders (14-11, 7-3 WSC) lost to the Cougars, 7-1.
On Thursday, AVC’s Victoria Alcantar pitched all six innings, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
“Very proud of the way the girls performed today,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “Vic pitched outstanding, defense was solid and we hit the ball really, really well.”
Savannah Cervantes led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for the Marauders. Alanna Hernandez followed with a 2-for-3 performance, including a home run and two RBIs.
AVC’s Jayda Williams hit a triple and drove in two runs and Natasha Arroyo hit a double with an RBI. Macayla Williams also contributed an RBI with a sacrifice fly.
The Marauders, now second place in conference, play in a non-conference, makeup doubleheader against Santa Barbara at home today at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. They return to conference play against first-place Bakersfield at home on Tuesday.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, Vasquez 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept Vasquez, 25-11, 25-10, 25-16, in a Heritage League game on Thursday at Desert Christian.
The Knights are now 11-0 overall and 9-0 in league play.
Senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights with 16 kills, two blocks, 12 digs and six aces, while junior middle Zachary Bell posted five kills and three aces on 11 serves and sophomore setter Colt Schmidt picked up 29 assists and four kills.
Desert Christian freshman libero Isaac Muralles served 12 times, senior outside hitter Sean Worrell recorded two kills and four aces on 15 serves and freshman defensive specialist Justin Green had 11 serves.
The Knights don’t play against until April 11 where they take on The Palmdale Aerospace Academy at home.
Vasquez plays at home on Monday against Trinity Classical Academy.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 14, Ventura 4
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team scored six runs in the third inning and went on to defeat visiting Ventura 14-4 in a non-league game on Thursday.
Isaac Quintero earned the win on the mound for the Royals (13-3), allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings. He also had a hit and two RBIs.
Quartz Hill’s Dominick Lee was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, while Esteban Sepulveda had a double and three RBIs, Anthony Jones was 2-for-4 with two runs and Owen Rice finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Nicolas Steed, Troy Johnson, Johnny Mares and Logan Reddemann each had one hit and an RBI for the Royals, who play host to Knight today and Valencia on Saturday.
Highland 15, Eastside 1 (5)
LANCASTER — The Highland baseball team defeated Eastside 15-1 in five innings in a Golden League game on Wednesday at Eastside High.
Highland starting pitcher, junior Jacob Badillo, got the win, pitching two scoreless, hitless frames with three strikeouts. Senior Carter Wood pitched the final three innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts.
Kaiden Peterson and Keenan Salvador picked up the only two hits for the Lions (3-9, 2-2 GL).
Junior Christian Arreola went 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs for the Bulldogs (8-3-1, 4-0 GL), while senior Troy Lewis was also 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Wood finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, junior Will Paxton went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs, freshman Cole Studt had a hit and a run and junior Caleb Montemayor added two RBIs and two runs.
The two teams meet at Highland today.
Swimming
Quartz Hill def. Knight
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls and boys swimming teams defeated Knight in a Golden League dual meet on Thursday at DryTown Pool.
The Quartz Hill girls won 129-41, while the boys won 135-25. Both teams are 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Golden League.
The Royals won every girls event, including the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Quartz Hill’s Charlize Garcia won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 45.43 seconds and took second in the 500 free (7:00.32).
Kate Cullano won the 200 individual medley (3:05.31) for the Royals, while Bethany Burga was victorious in both the 50 free (26.58) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.97).
Quartz Hill’s Isabelle Drossel won the 100 free (59.75) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.57), while Asia Finn won the 500 free (6:52.20) and the 100 breaststroke (1:22.81).
Burga, Finn, Drossel and Garcia were on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays, while Brylie Reed, Ashley Olson, Kylee Skelton and Zoey Skelton won the 200 free.
Knight’s girls finished second in several events. Juliana Gomez was second in both the 50 free (30.53) and 100 breaststroke (1:24.45) and was on the 200 free relay team that took second (2:19.33) with Nicole Gomez, Laila Gonzalez and Chelsea Quintero.
Nicole Gomez finished second in the 100 free (1:10.32).
The Quartz Hill boys also won every event.
Evan Leos won the 200 freestyle in 2:10.60 and the 500 free (5:51.59) and was on the winning 400 free relay team with Xander Martin, Luke Young and Tyler Sylvies.
Martin won the 200 IM (2:15.59) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.97) for the Royals, while Conner Alvarez won the 50 free (24.56) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.83) and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Young, Martin and Sylvies.
Young won the 100 free (57.19) and the 100 backstroke and Sylvies, Chase Stanford, Dalton Bolyard and Alvarez also won the 200 free relay.
Knight’s 400 free relay team of Parker Fletcher, Alexander Gonzalez, Archer Jones and Alex Mercado took second with a time of 4:28.90.
The Royals host the Dan Tran Swim Invitational at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Eastside Pool.
