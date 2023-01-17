Marauders fall to Cougars

LANCASTER — Following Kristen Lopez’s third 3-pointer of the third quarter, the Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team grabbed a 10-point lead.
Lopez’s three capped a 15-2 run to open the quarter.
Things were looking good for the Marauders. But, in an instant, they all went south.
“On the next four possessions (following that 3-pointer) we took bad shots and we gave up transition points,” AVC head coach Barry Green said. “It’s frustrating.”
College of the Canyons capitalized from that point forward and left Marauder Gymnasium with a 69-59 victory over AVC, Saturday evening.
It was the Marauders’ second consecutive 10-point conference loss. They opened conference with a victory over West LA College.
AVC’s record fell to 6-11 overall and 1-2 in conference. The Cougars improved to 9-8 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
“It’s about us not having the ability to play in certain situations,” Green said. “We didn’t have patience. I think about eight of our 16 turnovers were critical, which helped fuel their runs. We just needed to settle down. This was definitely a winnable game.”
After the Cougars trailed 40-30 in the third quarter, they promptly went on a 12-3 run, which cut the lead to 43-42. The Marauders led 46-44 entering the fourth.
Lopez finished with a team-high 22 points on 7-of-20 from 3-point range, including five of those in the third quarter. She was scoreless in the first half on 0-for-6 shooting, all from beyond the arc.
“I kind of feel like I let my team down in the first half, but I tried everything I could in the second half,” Lopez said. “When they went on their run, we didn’t stay positive. We must have smarter possessions with the ball. Every possession has to be the best possession. We need to stay disciplined and execute offensively and defensively. We can come back from this.”
COC opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run to grab a 55-46 lead. AVC stayed close following Lopez’s sixth 3-pointer of the game, trimming the deficit to 57-53.
The Cougars led 59-55 and scored six consecutive points to lead 65-55 with 2:17 remaining to seal the victory.
Miracle Jackson finished with 11 points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds for AVC.
The Marauders made a concerted effort to get the ball inside to Courtney Hart. Hart was efficient from the field going 7-for-13 for 14 points and eight rebounds.
“Overall, we just needed to be more disciplined,” Jackson said. “We moved too fast at times and we weren’t patient. Key turnovers hurts us too.
“We needed this win, but there’s always room for improvement. We didn’t communicate, at times, on defense.”
AVC shot just 32 percent from the field for the game. Other then Lopez, the rest of the Marauders were 1-for-13 from 3-point range. AVC finished 3-of-10 from the free throw line.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Canyons 76, AVC 70
The Marauders dropped their fifth consecutive game and sixth in their last seven and remained winless in conference play following a loss to the Cougars.
AVC (6-12, 0-4) was led by Josh Montiano, who finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Evan Scott-Alexander added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. J.J. Franklin had eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Kaelin Smith finished with 10 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Marauders.
The Cougars (10-8, 1-3) led 50-40 midway through the second half. AVC, however, went on a 17-3 run over the net five minutes to grab a 57-53 lead with 4:43 remaining.
COC responded to seize control of the game with a 14-6 run of their own over the next three minutes.
The Marauders shot poorly from the field at just 35 percent and were 4-of-19 from 3-point range.
