Marauders fall in bowl game

The end of the season, wasn’t exactly what the Antelope Valley College football team was looking for.
The Marauders couldn’t get past a stout Mt. San Jacinto defense and lost to the Eagles 17-6 in the American Championship Bowl on Saturday.
“They’re a good football team and they played a good football game,” AVC coach Perry Jehlicka said about the Eagles. “I thought they did a really good job.”
The Marauders scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter on an open pass from quarterback Caden Hinton to wide receiver Carlos Hill for 31 yards.
But that was all the offense AVC could muster. The PAT attempt hit the upright and a short field goal later in the game sailed wide.
“We just never really got our rhythm offensively,” Jehlicka said. “You know, we had some good plays and some good drives, but we just never clicked in the two games against them offensively. When you don’t click, you have to credit your opponent doing a good job.”
Mt. San Jacinto led 14-0 at halftime, but the Marauders held them to a field goal in the second half.
The screen-pass defense worked well for AVC.
“I thought we played a good defensive game,” Jehlicka said.
Dazhon Sanders had an interception for the Marauders, while Augustin Lorfils Jr. led the team with nine tackles and Xavier Tatham recorded a sack.
