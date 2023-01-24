Marauders edge past Citrus

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team didn’t shoot the ball very well. And it committed more turnovers than it would’ve liked.
But, when the game was on the line, the Marauders rose to the occasion.
AVC overcame a huge run by Citrus in the second quarter and its defense took a stand in the second half as the Marauders held on for a 51-48 victory over the Owls, Saturday evening at Marauder Gymnasium.
“We held serve on our home court, but sometimes we just lose focus,” Marauders head coach Barry Green said. “But we fought and we managed to get the W. Sometimes we get out of our skill set, but at home sometimes you can get away with that. This win gives us a chance to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. We control our own destiny. We’re hanging on by a thread.”
AVC (8-11, 3-2) entered the final quarter with a slim 40-39 lead. Both teams played ping pong with the lead and it went back and forth.
A 3-pointer by Kristen Lopez gave AVC a 43-42 lead. On AVC’s ensuing possession, Courtney Hart hit a bucket and was fouled. She failed to convert for the three-point lead, but her basket gave the Marauders a 45-42 lead.
Later in the quarter, with the score tied 48-48, AVC’s Bailey Cassell was fouled and hit 1-of-2 free throws to give her team a slight 49-48 lead with 1:48 remaining. Neither team could secure the ball as they exchanged turnovers on three consecutive possessions.
The Marauders were still clinging to a 49-48 lead and the Owls (7-14, 3-4) missed a 3-pointer, which was rebounded by Allysa Taylor, who was fouled. Taylor led AVC with 10 rebounds. She made 1-of-2 free throws, that extended the lead to 50-48 with 26 seconds remaining.
Citrus’ Reanne Reola missed a layup, which was rebounded by Miracle Jackson who got the ball to Taylor who was fouled again. Once again, Taylor made 1-of-2 free throws putting the Marauders up by three, 51-48.
Citrus had one final opportunity but missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired, sealing the victory for AVC.
“It was a very hard game, but we stuck together,” Taylor said. “This was very important for us and hopefully for the playoffs. I feel like we can make the playoffs. Tonight, we never gave up. I thought our defense played well. We needed this one.”
AVC’s defense allowed just 14 points in the final two quarters. It held the Owls to just 6-of-29 shooting in the second half.
But things weren’t that simple in the first half, specifically the second quarter for the Marauders. Following a 3-pointer by Lopez with 6:50 remaining in the second quarter, AVC led 25-15. Things, however, took a turn for the worse as the Owls promptly went on a 19-0 run over the next five minutes to take a 34-25 lead.
Jackson temporarily stopped the bleeding following a put-back bucket. Citrus led 34-27 at halftime.
“In previous games, when we would get in a deficit we would hang our heads and start pointing fingers,” Cassell said. “Tonight, we stayed disciplined and patient. I thought we were being aggressive with the ball. We were upset we lost to Canyons, and we had the drive to win tonight. We knew we had to defend our home. We know we have a big game coming up against Glendale and Citrus only lost to them by two. Anybody is beatable.”
Lopez led the Marauders with 14 points as she finished 4-for-11 from 3-point range. Jackson had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Hart had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Green wasn’t happy with the 20 turnovers his team committed.
“When we struggle, that’s why,” Green said of the team’s turnovers. “If you commit 20 turnovers, you’ll keep your opponent in the game. That’s an area we need to clean up.”
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Citrus 85, AVC 77
Evan Scott-Alexander scored a game-high 23 points for the Marauders (7-13, 1-5), including going 13-of-15 from the free throw line, but it was not enough as the No. 3 team in the state held on for the victory.
Jonathan Daniels had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, but no other AVC player scored in double figures.
The Owls (18-2, 6-0) have won 15 consecutive games since starting the season, 3-2. They had six players score in double-figures.
AVC was dominant inside the paint as it outscored Citrus, 36-22. But the difference in the game was the Owls connecting on 11-of-31 from 3-point range, while the Marauders were just 2-of-15. Citrus’ bench outscored AVC’s bench, 36-18.
The Owls led 27-10 midway through the first half. AVC, however, chipped away at the lead and trailed 45-35 at halftime.
