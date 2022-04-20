Marauders drop heartbreaker to Renegades

BAKERSFIELD — The Antelope Valley College softball team lost a tight game at Bakersfield College, 2-1, on Tuesday afternoon.
With the victory, the Renegades (31-6, 11-0) clinched the Western State Conference South title.
The Marauders (25-11, 8-2) remain in second place.
“The girls played their hearts out today, but came up a little short,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
The Marauders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning as Trinity Holman tripled and then came home on a throwing error.
Bakersfield then scored on Destiny Cuellar’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame.
The score was tied until the bottom of the sixth, when Bakersfield’s Kady Smith singled to bring home Kylie Havens for the go-ahead run.
AVC starting pitcher Victoria Alcantar threw six innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
The Marauders play at LA Mission in a conference game on Thursday.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, TCA 0
VALENCIA — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team is one win away from completing an undefeated Heritage League championship season after defeating Trinity Classical Academy 25-10, 25-13, 25-15 on Tuesday.
The Knights have already clinched the league title as they are 11-0 and 18-3 overall.
Desert Christian junior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the offense with 13 kills and added three aces, while junior outside hitter Sean Worrell picked up four kills and one ace and senior opposite hitter Kody Del Frate picked up three kills and one block.
Freshman setter Colt Schmidt recorded 26 assists, two kills and seven aces on 16 serves for the Knights, while senior middle blocker Cody Royster picked up four kills and two blocks and sophomore middle Zachary Bell added two kills, one block and two aces on 14 serves.
Desert Christian closes out the regular season on Friday at Palmdale Aerospace Academy.
Prep Baseball
Boron 13, California City 4
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Boron baseball team used a seven-run sixth inning to pull past California City 13-4 in a High Desert League game on Tuesday.
Dylan Dadey led the Bobcats (7-6, 4-3 HDL) on the mound and at the plate. He allowed four runs on four hits in six innings and was a double shy of the cycle, finishing 4-for-4 with an inside-the-park grand slam, a triple and an intentional walk.
“He hit the ball really well today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “We couldn’t get him out.”
Freshman starting pitcher Blake Moore held Boron to two runs in five innings for the Ravens (6-8, 1-6), who led 3-2 after five.
Blake Moore allowed five earned runs and struck out 10 batters. He was also 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Jack Moore had the other two hits for Cal City, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
“I was proud of both of them today,” Shane Moore said. “Blake threw really well and they did a good job today.”
California City hosts Rosamond on Friday, while Boron hosts Desert.
