Marauders defeat Mt. SAC to snap 4-match losing skid

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team snapped its four-match losing streak with an impressive 7-2 victory against Mt. SAC, Saturday afternoon at AVC.
“It was a great overall team win,” AVC head coach Justin Webb said. “Between singles and doubles, everyone contributed to the win. In each doubles match we were behind at some point and found a way to win to get off to a great start.
“We also demonstrated our ability to rise to the challenge and overcome adversity in singles.”
The match started with doubles, which could have gone either way. In all three doubles matches, the Marauders (6-9) trailed 5-4, however, came back to win each.
AVC’s No. 1 team of Sydney Bush and Naia Smithley trailed, 5-4, but rallied by winning the next four games to defeat the Mounties’ (5-3) Jahday Drewery and Lara Rizkallah, 8-5.
The Marauders’ No. 2 team of Nicole Padilla and Julie Tejeda got up 4-2 in their doubles match, only to lose three consecutive games and trail 5-4. However, Padilla and Tejeda responded after winning four of the next five games to defeat Mt. SAC’s Lydia Jong and Anh Nguyen, 8-6.
AVC’s No. 3 team of Ari Aviña and Emily Lopez found themselves down 5-4 for the second match in a row. Aviña and Lopez trailed College of the Canyons by the same score only to defeat the Cougars’ team, 8-5, last Thursday. Like Padilla and Tejeda, Aviña and Lopez rallied to win the final four of five games for the 8-6 victory.
“We started off kind of tense,” Lopez said. “Sometimes we do that when we don’t know our opponent, but we were able to adapt to them. We didn’t play our best tennis, but we communicated well with each other.
“I think we’re starting to come together more as a team. We’re getting used to each other’s style. Today, we knew we’ve played much tougher teams and we just had to pick it up.”
Tejeda led the singles attack as she had no problem with Nguyen with an easy 6-2, 6-0 victory. Smithley followed Tejeda’s lead as she easily defeated Jong, 6-4, 6-2.
The closest match of the day came at the No. 6 singles. Katie Secaida jumped out to an easy 6-2 first-set win against Mt. SAC’s Ebe Romero. Romero rallied in the second set to send it to a tie break and won 7-4. Secaida said she “just cleared my head” and dominated the third set tiebreak, 10-3.
“There were moments where I doubted myself,” Secaida said. “I was kind of getting mad at myself, but I just focused on my breathing. I ended up regaining my focus.
“I’m very happy with the victory. This is a good overall team win especially since we’re finishing up conference (play) and heading into the conference tournament.”
Aviña moved up one spot in singles to play No. 5. In the first set, she jumped out to a 5-2 lead against the Mounties’ Azalia Rodriguez. Aviña dropped two games in a row, only to win on her serve and seal the first set 6-4. Aviña, who trailed 5-3 in the second set, took advantage of two service breaks to win four games in a row and earned a second set win, 7-5, to take the match.
“We continue to see good things as we make our way to the conference tournament,” Webb said.
The Marauders take the court again at home against Glendale College, today at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.