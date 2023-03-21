 Skip to main content
Women’s College Tennis | AVC 7, Mt. SAC 2

Marauders defeat Mt. SAC to snap 4-match losing skid

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team snapped its four-match losing streak with an impressive 7-2 victory against Mt. SAC, Saturday afternoon at AVC.

“It was a great overall team win,” AVC head coach Justin Webb said. “Between singles and doubles, everyone contributed to the win. In each doubles match we were behind at some point and found a way to win to get off to a great start. 

