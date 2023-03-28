 Skip to main content
Women’s College Tennis | AVC 9, Victor Valley 0

Marauders cruise past Rams, 9-0

AVC women’s tennis picks up much-needed win

LANCASTER — After suffering a disappointing defeat at the hands of Ventura last Thursday afternoon, the Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team got back in the win column with a statement victory, 9-0, against Victor Valley College, Saturday afternoon at Antelope Valley College.

It was the second 9-0 victory in a week for the Marauders (7-10). Last Saturday, AVC defeated Mt. SAC by the same score at AVC. The Marauders have won two of their last three matches.

