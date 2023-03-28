Marauders cruise past Rams, 9-0

LANCASTER — After suffering a disappointing defeat at the hands of Ventura last Thursday afternoon, the Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team got back in the win column with a statement victory, 9-0, against Victor Valley College, Saturday afternoon at Antelope Valley College.
It was the second 9-0 victory in a week for the Marauders (7-10). Last Saturday, AVC defeated Mt. SAC by the same score at AVC. The Marauders have won two of their last three matches.
That’s important for them as they enter the Western State Conference tournament starting Thursday at Ventura College.
“This was a good team win for us, especially heading into the tournament,” AVC head coach Justin Webb said. “It was a very solid performance from top to bottom. In almost every match we took control early and didn’t let up.”
AVC took control in doubles, as the No. 1 duo of Sydney Bush and Naia Smithley were dominant with an easy 8-2 win over the Rams’ team of Nysaa Salone and Khloe Burfield.
The normal No. 3 doubles team of Arianett Avina and Emily Lopez for the Marauders moved up a slot to No. 2 and defeated Victor Valley’s No. 2 team of Melany Raya and Aika Rensulat, 8-4. The Rams (0-7) forfeited the No. 3 doubles, so entering singles play, AVC has a 3-0 lead.
Bush was dominant for the Marauders as she easily handled Salone, 6-0, 6-1, at the No. 1 singles position.
“I felt confident out there and I came in ready to play,” Bush said. “I was excited overall. I thought I played pretty good, and on some of my shots I was careful but some not too careful.
“I was selective with my shots and tried to mix it up. I thin,k throughout the season, I have gotten better after being inconsistent in the beginning of the season. Over time, I have been able to adjust to how players have been playing. This was definitely a good team win for us. We all worked hard.”
Smithley, AVC’s No. 2, had no problems with Burfield, as she won 6-3, 6-0.
Nicole Padilla, who said she, “didn’t play her best tennis,” easily defeated Raya, 6-1, 6-1.
“Sydney (Bush) played very well and along with Naia (Smithley) was a double winner,” Webb said. “Mary (Williams) had a little bit of trouble in her first set of singles, but she found a rhythm, took the first and powered through the second.
“Anytime you can sweep the doubles and win every set in singles you have played very well.”
Williams moved up to play No. 4 singles and struggled to find her rhythm in the first set. She trailed 5-4 to Rensulat, but a service break tied the score 5-5 and Williams wrapped up the final two games to take the set, 7-5. After that it was all Williams as she cruised to an easy 6-1 win in the second set to take the match.
“I think I started to settle down after the first set,” Williams said. “I really tried working on my first serve. I adjusted my grip and I think that helped.
“Overall, this is a good team win for us. I’m very pleased with the victory. We’re playing well, but there are still things to improve on.”
No. 5 Avina and No. 6 Lopez won by default.
The Marauders host Glendale College at 2 p.m. today. The conference tournament begins on Thursday.
