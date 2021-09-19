SAN JACINTO — The Antelope Valley College football team lost to Mt. San Jacinto 23-13 on Saturday at Mt. San Jacinto College.
The Marauders (1-2) had three interceptions in the game.
AVC finished with 401 total yards in offense, while Mt. San Jacinto (1-0) had 455 total yards in its season opener.
AVC quarterback Caden Hinton completed 12-of-33 passes for 212 yards, as wide receiver Davon Jones caught five passes for 142 yards.
AVC running back Jackson Marshall led the Marauders with 69 yards rushing on nine carries with a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Marauders’ first score, cutting their deficit to 13-6.
AVC running back Xavier Clay scored on a 3-yard run later in the second quarter to tie the score at 13-13.
Mt. San Jacinto took a 15-13 lead with a safety early in the third quarter and sealed the win with a long touchdown pass in the final minutes.
AVC defensive back Dazhon Sanders led the Marauders’ defense with nine total tackles and an interception.
Dylan Hall and Jalynn Harvey both had one sack apiece for AVC, which has a bye next week and will host Citrus on Oct. 2.
Girls Volleyball
Cal City Tournament
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Paraclete girls volleyball team lost to Santa Clarita Christian in the championship match in the Gold Bracket of the California City Tournament on Saturday.
Paraclete finished second in the winner’s bracket of the gold championship bracket, beating Taft 25-6, 25-23 to advance to the championship match.
Lancaster lost to Burroughs 25-14, 25-13 in the championship match of the loser’s bracket in the gold bracket, to finish third in the tournament. Lancaster beat Taft 25-18, 25-18 to advance to the championship match. Lancaster defeated Highland, 19-25, 26-24, 15-6 to advance to face Taft.
Immanuel Christian defeated Lone Pine 25-18, 20-25, 15-11 in the championship match of winner’s bracket of the silver bracket.
Immanuel Christian defeated Rosamond 25-4, 25-20 to advance to the championship match.
Rosamond won the loser’s bracket in the silver bracket, beating Boron 25-13, 25-22 in the championship match.
Rosamond beat Baker 25-20, 21-25, 15-8 and Boron beat University Prep 25-13, 25-12 to advance to the championship match.
