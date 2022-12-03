 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Men’s College Basketball | Gregg Anderson Memorial Tournament: AVC 76, Moorpark 75, OT

Marauders come back to defeat Moorpark in OT

  • 0

LANCASTER — When the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team looks back at its season, it might reference one game in particular.

Should the Marauders be fortunate to make the postseason, they may look back at their game against Moorpark.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.