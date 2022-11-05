Marauders beat Pasadena for 1st win of season

LANCASTER — The first game of the season for the Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team definitely looked like the first game of the season.
Especially in the first half after the Marauders committed 16 turnovers.
Ironically, AVC led by three points at halftime despite the miscues.
The Marauders settled down in the second half and outscored Pasadena City College by 10 in the third quarter, en route to a 64-51 victory, Friday afternoon, at Antelope Valley College.
“It took us about a quarter and a half to get used to their pressure,” AVC head coach Barry Green said. “In the beginning, we had a tough time with it. But once we were able to handle it and we got our 10- to12-point lead, their pressure wasn’t as effective. We were able to increase our cushion.”
Sophomore Bailey Cassell led the Marauders (1-0) with 19 points, while teammate Kristen Lopez added 15 points. Both players were 6-of-14 shooting and combined for five 3-pointers. Courtney Hart, coming off a two-year hiatus from basketball, finished with 17 rebounds to go along with her eight points.
“We were able to figure things out (eventually),” Hart said. “I thought we could have done better as a team. I know I could have played better.
“In the second half, we trusted each other more. We still have some kinks to work out, but it’s a good start to the season.”
AVC trailed 11-4 early in the first quarter, but slowly began to claw its way back into the game.
After closing the first quarter to tie the game, 13-13, the Marauders opened the second with a 7-0 run to take a 20-13 lead three minutes into the quarter. A layup by Cassell extended the lead to 27-18 with 2:00 remaining. AVC held a slight 29-26 lead at halftime.
The Marauders kept the Lancers (0-1) at arm’s distance after Cassell turned a turnover by PCC into a layup on the other end and a 39-31 lead. A’Lawra Miller netted a 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter, which gave AVC a 51-38 lead.
“This was a good win for us,” Green said. “I think (PCC) can easily be a top 15 team in the state. It’s good for us to play good teams early. We just have to make sure we continue to improve. We see the things we need to work on.”
AVC takes the court against Reedley College, today, in Bakersfield. Green said two other early tests of the season will be next week against Mt. San Jacinto College and Long Beach City College.
“We planned to have a much harder game, but overall, I thought we played well,” Cassell said. “The energy was there, and I thought we played as a team. We knocked down some shots and defensively we got the stops when we needed to. We capitalized on their mistakes, and we ran our game plan excellent.”
AVC only committed five turnovers in the second half.
Bridgett Ignacio finished with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. Cassell added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals to her stat line.
