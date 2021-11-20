Marauders beat LA Valley in tournament

PASADENA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team defeated LA Valley 63-51 in the Pasadena Tournament on Friday.
The Marauders were set to play in the tournament’s consolation bracket, but will instead play for third place against LA Southwest today because a team had to drop out due to COVID protocol.
Jonathan Daniels led AVC (3-2) with 21 points, adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Emani Scott put in 16 points, two assists and three steals and Chigozie Achara added 12 points, seven rebounds and one steal.
Boys Basketball
Paraclete 72, East 45
BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team kept rolling in the Highway 58 Mira Monte Tournament on Friday, picking up a 72-45 victory over East Bakersfield.
Mister Burnside and Donavan Ware led the Spirits (3-0) with 18 points apiece, while Dylan Cox put in 11 and Amari Robinson added 10.
“I was proud of the way they played defense,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We got a lot of fast-break points, because we were sharing the basketball.”
The Spirits won pool play in the tournament and will now play Garces Memorial in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. today. The championship and third-place games will follow.
