Marauder women claw way to victory

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team’s offense went into hibernation for more than a quarter and a half against West LA College.
Something seemed to awaken the sleeping giant.
The Marauders dug deep in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wildcats, 28-14, and managed to escape with a thrilling, 63-60, victory Wednesday night at Antelope Valley College to open the Western State Conference.
“We got some good defensive stops in the fourth quarter,” Marauders head coach Barry Green said. “I think they had a problem with our 1-3-1 defense. They weren’t really sure how to adjust. The girls never gave up the fight. I was pleased with the effort.”
Courtney Hart led AVC (6-9, 1-0) with 16 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting. She also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds. Kristen Lopez finished with 15 points off the bench for the Marauders, including five 3-pointers. Lopez had four rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks.
“I have to give it to Kristen (Lopez) and Bailey (Cassell),” Green said. “They have fight and they showed their sophomore leadership.”
Speaking of Lopez’s five 3-pointers, Green said, “If you give her enough room, she’s going to hit it.”
Things weren’t all bells and whistles in the first half and to open the second.
In the second quarter, Jordan Johnson drained one of her three 3-pointers with 3:07 remaining, which extended AVC’s lead to 32-22. The Marauders seemed to stop playing after that.
AVC went a little more than 11 minutes, over the second and third quarters combined, without a field goal and scored just one point during that stretch. The Wildcats (7-7, 0-1) took full advantage as they closed the second quarter with a 10-1 run.
The hangover for the Marauders continued in the third quarter as they were outscored, 14-2, in the frame. The only bucket of the quarter came from Hart with less than two minutes remaining. Still, AVC, trailed 42-33 at that point.
The final quarter belonged to the Marauders.
“We just told ourselves that we needed to step up,” Lopez said.
AVC entered the fourth trailing, 46-35. But back-to-back 3s by Lopez cut the lead to 48-45, just two minutes into the quarter. Cassell hit another 3-pointer that tied the game, 53-53.
In all it was raining 3s by the Marauders. Each player that hit a 3-pointer made multiple on the night. Cassell and Bridget Ignacio each finished with two.
“We came out in the fourth quarter with a lot of energy,” Lopez said. “We stayed together and we played smarter. We also made better decisions with the ball. This is a big victory for us. We’ve been on a losing streak, and we’ve been itching for a win. Everybody put a little something in. We have all the pieces, we just have to put them together.”
Later in the quarter, Ignacio netted a 3-pointer to tie the score, 58-58, with a little less than two minutes remaining. The Wildcats followed that up with a put-back bucket that gave them a 60-58 lead with 59.9 seconds left.
Following the timeout, Cassell banked in a 3, giving the Marauders a 61-60 lead. After the Marauders forced a jump ball, Johnson was fouled and connected on both free throws to give AVC a 63-60 lead with 10.6 seconds remaining.
West LA’s Mirakel Davidson had two attempts to hit a 3-pointer at the end, but she missed both and the Marauders escaped with the victory.
Men’s Basketball
West LA 83, AVC 65
Evan Scott-Alexander led the Marauders with 22 points, but AVC fell in the Western State Conference opener.
The Marauders looked like a team that could compete with any team in the state.
That is, in the first half.
AVC’s defense was on point, it shot the ball pretty well and it led 39-32 heading into halftime.
So why the turnaround in the second half?
“The rebounding and turnovers hurt us,” AVC head coach John Taylor said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well in the second half.”
The Marauders (6-9, 0-1) shot a dismal 9-of-34 in the final 20 minutes and the Wildcats (9-6, 1-0) obliged as they outscored AVC, 51-26, to take complete control of the game.
“We were controlling the tempo, we just didn’t stay to what we were doing,” Taylor said. “We defended so much better in the first half.”
Gerrod Franklin netted a 3-pointer to open the second half, however, the rest spiraled out of control for AVC and its defense.
Back-to-back steals, followed by back-to-back breakaway dunks by Gavin Davis helped fuel a 13-0 run by West LA as it gained control of the game.
“We were doing well at halftime, but we need to learn how to stay composed and keep our foot on the gas,” AVC’s Josh Montiano said.
He was the only other Marauder player to score in double figures as he finished with 13 points. Teammate Joshua Assiff was efficient, finishing with seven points and 11 rebounds. Still, AVC was outrebound by the Wildcats, 55-43.
West LA was the much bigger team and it made a concerted effort to get the ball down low to their bigs, notably Elijah Charles. He finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“We must limit our turnovers and value the ball more,” Montiano said. “This hurts because we know every team in our conference is beatable. We have to just get better tomorrow and put this game in the past.”
Taylor was frustrated by his team’s 19 turnovers as well as only shooting 8-of-16 from the free throw line. The past several games the Marauders have shot 50 percent or less from the free throw line.
