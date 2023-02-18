Marauder men roll past Vaqueros in WSC

LANCASTER — It wasn’t very pretty basketball.
Especially in the first half.
Just ask Antelope Valley College men’s basketball head coach John Taylor, who called it “a hangover from the Citrus game.”
In the end, however, the Marauders figured out a way to end their regular season with a, 62-45, victory over visiting Glendale College on “Sophomore Night” at Antelope Valley College.
“I really think tonight was a hangover from Citrus,” said Taylor, whose team lost to the state’s No. 6 team on the road in their last game. “I thought we played really well on defense, but we didn’t shoot the ball well. I thought we rebounded the ball well.”
AVC held a 47-27 rebound advantage over the Vaqueros.
The Marauders (13-15, 7-7) were led by sophomore Jonathan Daniels, who finished with 15 points. Danniels added four assists. Lucas Bagsik, playing in his final regular-season game for AVC, finished with eight points and five assists.
“I’ll remember AVC as having the best teammates ever,” Daniels said of his time at AVC.
“Our coaches gave us a wakeup call at halftime. Basically, our energy was low. We wanted to put up a good effort, tonight,” Daniels said. “I’m not really pleased with the way we played because it wasn’t up to our standards. But it’s always good to get the win.”
Defensively the Marauders held Glendale to just 15 percent shooting in the first half and only 18 points. Still, AVC didn’t shoot the ball particularly well as it scored just 24 points. For the game, the Marauders shot 32 percent compared to the Vaqueros’ 25 percent.
“When you hold a team to 15 percent shooting, you shouldn’t be up by six,” Taylor said. “It’s good to close the season. If it is our last game, it’s good to go out with a victory.”
AVC still holds a slim chance at the playoffs, according to Taylor. A victory on the road against Citrus would have helped the Marauders’ chances.
Tre Hawkins had a putback dunk midway through the second half to help the Marauders build a 38-25 lead.
Later in the half, Kaelin Smith converted the old-fashioned 3-point play to extend the lead to 41-28.
“We needed to pick it up at halftime, and I thought we did that,” Bagsik said. “It’s always good to get the victory, especially on ‘Sophomore Night.’ It feels like a family here. I’ll remember our mentality and our grit.”
A dunk by Dakhari Lewis following an out of bounds play gave AVC a 52-41 lead with 3:20 remaining. Daniels put the game out of reach following a floater with 2:25 remaining, which gave the Marauders a 54-45 lead.
