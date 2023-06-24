Britain Cubs Cardinals Baseball

Associated Press

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series between the Cardinals and Cubs at the London Stadium, Friday in London.

 

 Zac Goodwin

LONDON — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said one big turnout by Oakland Athletics fans doesn’t change “a decade worth of inaction” as he defended earlier comments about the “reverse boycott” held in protest of the team’s proposed move to Las Vegas.

Manfred claimed he was taken out of context when he sarcastically praised the 27,759 A’s fans for amounting to “almost an average Major League Baseball crowd” at a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 13 at the Coliseum.

