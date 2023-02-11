Penguins Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

The Anaheim Ducks’ Adam Henrique (14) is checked by the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Mark Friedman (52) during the first period on Friday in Anaheim. The Penguins won 6-3.

 Jae C. Hong

ANAHEIM — Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins began their West Coast road trip with a milestone night.

Malkin had two assists to become the third player in franchise history to reach 1,200 career points as the Penguins set a franchise road record with 59 shots on goal in a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.