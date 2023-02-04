Making school history

LANCASTER — The Lancaster wrestling team wasn’t surprised by what it was able to accomplish this season.
The Eagles went undefeated in seven dual meet matches to win their first Golden League title and were the lone team from the Valley to advance to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Dual Meet Championships on Jan. 28.
It was a long path for Lancaster, which began during the offseason, paved on a lot of hard work.
“I don’t think it was a surprise. I think they were doing exactly what they were supposed to do,” Lancaster fifth-year coach Jose Ramos said. “They worked hard. They are training for months. They got a long with each other. They did the work at home. They came in here and followed the formula.
“There was no magic trick or anything. It was just hard work. One of the things that made us stand out here at Lancaster is at Lancaster we wrestle. We don’t spend time writing emails or trying to configure the lineup to a certain way. We just come out here and we think, ‘What can we do to control what we can control.’ That’s our skills and how we wrestle. That’s one of the things that made us stand out. Besides anything else at Lancaster, we wrestle.”
The Eagles will try to continue their success today, as the individual postseason begins with the Jack James Golden League Championships, beginning at 10 a.m., and the Golden League Girls Championships, both at Antelope Valley High School.
“I think it kind of set up the reputation of what we’re supposed to be doing,” Ramos said. “We’ve never wanted to be like a big fish, little pond, so now that we’ve done this we’ve kind of set up our sights for something bigger. Just continuing trying to bring home a CIF title and some state recognition to our Valley and our school, is ultimately what we’re after. I think it’s a good direction and it shows the kids what they’re capable of, not just individually, but as a team when they all come together.”
The Eagles finished their undefeated league season with a 51-27 win at Knight on Jan. 24.
Lancaster beat Highland, 42-33, on Jan. 18 and Quartz Hill, 45-36, on Jan. 11.
The Eagles opened league with a 42-39 win over Littlerock on Nov. 16.
It was the first Golden League title for the Lancaster wrestling program.
“That was pretty cool. That was kind of what I’ve been looking forward to all year,” said Lancaster senior Heric Obregon, a four-year varsity wrestler. “We thought we were going to do it junior year, but when we came up short, it just made us more hungry to do it this year. It was cool.
“Results are a reflection of work, so we put in a lot of work. We went to camps. We had summer practices. We were practicing all the time. I thought it was pretty apparent that we were going to win the league with all the work that we were putting in.”
Lancaster senior Edvin Obregon, a three-year varsity wrestler, said the league title was one of the top goals for the Eagles.
“It meant a lot,” Edvin Obregon said of the league title. “All that work I put in during the summer, it feels really good to put it into show. Put it into something you could see out there.”
Lancaster junior Noah Halstead, a third-year varsity wrestler, said the experienced wrestlers on the team took on a leadership role.
“It was very awesome. It was cool for us to win a league title,” Halstead said. “We had a lot of good wrestlers on the team and a lot of experience, so we kind of just passed it on to all the freshmen and sophomores.”
Lancaster defeated Highland and Littlerock twice, the second time in a tournament on Dec. 10 at Lancaster High. The Eagles defeated Highland 42-39 and Littlerock 62-18.
“We have some very good kids,” Ramos said. “Last year, three of our CIF medalists returned. I think those kids were kids that suddenly got us pins at every dual.”
Ramos said the Eagles were giving up three weight classes at every dual.
“Four of our kids in the varsity lineup were brand new wrestlers,” Ramos said. “I think what it came down to is we had a good mix of kids. We have good, high-level wrestlers and other ones who just rose to the occasion and rose to high expectations.”
Lancaster defeated Coachella Valley, 42-30, in the first round of the Division 5 Dual Meet Championships, but lost to eventual champion Chino, 45-20, in the second round. Chino defeated Western 37-35 in the championship match.
“I feel that they wrestled with a lot of heart,” Ramos said. “Some things maybe I wish we could have done differently, some things about our team but, ultimately, I think winning or losing, I think the kids showed a lot of determination. They wrestled hard and I walked away proud regardless of what the scorebook says.”
The Eagles have four boys who will be trying to win their second straight Golden League title today.
Heric Obregon won the 138-pound Golden League title last season, finished second at the Northern Division Finals and went 2-2 at the Masters Meet.
“I’m feeling good, actually,” Heric Obregon said. “I’m making my weight comfortably. I feel athletic.”
Halstead won the 113-pound title last year and finished fifth at Northern Division Finals.
“I feel like I shouldn’t have any competition, that’s how confident I am going in,” said Halstead, who is competing at 120 pounds.
Edvin Obregon won the 120-pound Golden League title last season and finished fifth at Northern Division Finals. He won one match at the Masters Meet. He is competing at 126 pounds this season.
“I’ll be excited to show how much I’ve grown and how much I’ve improved over the past year,” Edvin Obregon said.
Edvin Obregon said he went undefeated his first varsity season, but didn’t wrestle that much because it was the COVID season.
“I think I’m in my prime,” he said. “I think I have a lot more to work on, but I think I’m in my prime right now. The best I’ve ever been. I feel pretty confident going into it. I feel like I can win everything.”
Senior Ethan Boos won the 145-pound Golden League title last season.
“Overall, I think it’s been a pretty fun journey coaching them,” Ramos said. “There’s a bunch of highs and lows, but I think some of the greatest stuff happens when you reach an even bigger moment. I’m really excited for what they’re going to do next. I’m not done, the kids aren’t done and we’ve just got more goals. Overall, it’s not just about Lancaster. How we represent ourselves as a Golden League and our value has meaning to me as well.
“I’m not after it, like how can I make just Lancaster better, but if we surround ourselves with people that are very good and talented, we’ll be good and talented ourselves. I hope the challenges continue. I don’t hope to win anything because it’s just handed to me. We want challenges here at Lancaster. Let’s do it.”
