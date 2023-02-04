 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Wrestling | Lancaster Eagles

Making school history

Lancaster wins 1st Golden League wrestling title

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Lancaster wrestling team wasn’t surprised by what it was able to accomplish this season.

The Eagles went undefeated in seven dual meet matches to win their first Golden League title and were the lone team from the Valley to advance to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Dual Meet Championships on Jan. 28.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.