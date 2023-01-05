Making a statement

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team made a statement in its debut in the Camino Real League on Wednesday night.
The Spirits have joined the league after competing in the difficult Gold Coast League for the last several years.
Paraclete outscored visiting La Salle by 21 points in the second quarter, dominating defensively and cruising to a 79-44 Camino Real League win at Paraclete High School.
The Spirits improve to 17-1 overall and 1-0 in league. La Salle is 6-10 and 0-1.
“Honestly, that’s probably our best physical and mental effort of the year,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We were focused and executed offensively and defensively. We did a lot of different things. I was very proud of the way we were focused.
“We talked about starting league play at 16-1. It doesn’t mean anything. We’ve got to get to 1-0. Obviously 17-1 is still good, but you’ve got to get to 1-0. I think that might have had something to do with it. It’s a testament of what they’re focused on, what they want to do.”
Paraclete led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Lancers 25-4 in the second quarter.
Paraclete junior Mister Burnside scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the second quarter.
“I think we played good as a team,” said Burnside, a third-year varsity player. “We moved the ball and played aggressively on defense. Played aggressively throughout the game.
“I feel like us, as a team, we like to come and compete and play hard no matter what the occasion, whether its the league opener or the last game of the season. We’re always going to come and play hard, and together.”
Burnside hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter and then threw down a slam dunk off an assist by senior Donovan Ware, who stole the ball, giving the Spirits a 10-point lead, 23-13 with five minutes and 10 seconds remaining in the second.
“I think we played really good,” said Ware, who finished with 14 points. “I think this was our best game defensively, offensively.”
Burnside had a monstrous block on defense with 2:30 remaining in the second. The Spirits then stole the ball and Burnside converted a layup to give Paraclete a 32-13 lead.
“I think we played well today on defense,” Burnside said. “I’m looking forward on doing better on defense.”
Paraclete then outscored La Salle 17-6 in the third quarter and took a 56-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We’re confident going into this league,” Ware said. “We think we can go undefeated. We’ve got to keep working, though, because there’s tougher teams out there and we just got to keep our heads open and ready.
“I think, regardless of what league we’re in, we’re going to play hard. But being in this league, I think we’ll get first place in league and put another banner in this gym.”
Paraclete sat its starters in the fourth quarter, when La Salle outscored the Spirits 24-23.
Paraclete senior Napolean Serna scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter and juniors Ryan Brown and DeAndre Bennet both hit 3-pointers.
“Paraclete is a very athletic, aggressive team,” La Salle coach Brandon Lincoln said. “That is what I consider maybe a bad matchup for us.”
Paraclete junior Devon Marshall finished with nine points, junior center Kristopher Horton had seven and junior DJ Phillips and senior Darren Allen both added five points apiece.
It was the first league win for the Spirits since the 2020 season, when Paraclete went 1-5 in the Gold Coast League, but 19-9 overall.
Ware said it was his first league victory at Paraclete. The Spirits went 0-6 in the Gold Coast League last year, with a 15-10 overall record, and 0-6 in 2021 (4-6 overall).
“I think we’ve played good,” Burnside said. “I feel like we could have played a lot better in some games, but we’re looking forward to winning a lot more games and playing hard as a team and getting a lot more of a bond and competing for a championship.”
Burnside said the Spirits could play better on defense and listen better to their coaching staff.
“Sometimes we’ll hear him, but we won’t listen,” he said. “We’ll be selfish sometimes and we need to get better at that.”
Paraclete plays at Salesian on Friday. The Spirits defeated Salesian, 60-54, in the second round of The Classic at Damien 16-team tournament bracket last week.
Paraclete went on to beat Hesperia 51-49 in the tournament championship game to win the second tournament title of the season for the Spirits, who also won the Bakersfield North Tournament.
“I’m real happy, but I can’t wait to play Salesian,” Ware said. “I know they want to win. We just beat them. We’re going to enjoy this win and then Friday, we’re going to focus on the next.”
Paraclete is ranked No. 2 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A Dec. 13 poll.
La Salle freshman point guard Omar Gonzalez led the Lancers with 14 points and freshman Emmitt Claiborne and junior Ryan Hajjar both finished with 11 points apiece.
La Salle, Bishop Amat and Salesian were all in the Camino Real League last season. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy moved up into the league, while Cathedral moved down into the league.
“I think (Paraclete) brings depth to our league,” Lincoln said. “I think they make our league more competitive.
“It’s really competitive. I think St. Pius in our league has the opportunity to compete for a CIF championship. I think Paraclete will be in the hunt in their division. I think it’s really exciting. You have to be able to come and play every night.”
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy is ranked No. 1 in Division 3AA, Salesian is No. 8 in Division 4A and Bishop Amat is No. 15 in Division 2A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.