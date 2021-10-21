Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2
FRISCO, Texas — Cristian Arango's hat trick, which included two goals four minutes apart late in the second half, led LAFC over a Ricardo Pepi-less FC Dallas team 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Pepi did not play after injuring a foot last week in the U.S. national team's win over Costa Rica.
Arango tied it at 1 in the 33rd minute on a penalty kick that goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro got a hand on but the ball rolled over the line. Arango had a sliding finish of Daniel Musovski's pass to tie it at 2 in the 75th, and then gave LAFC its first lead four minutes later.
Arango has 11 goals in 13 games with LAFC (11-12-7) this season, including two on Saturday.
Dallas (6-14-10) has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Ryan Hollingshead opened the scoring in the 10th by slotting it inside the far post, and Franco Jara gave Dallas a 2-1 lead just before halftime.
LA Galaxy 3, Houston 0
HOUSTON — Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Cabral scored in the LA Galaxy's 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles (13-11-6) has won two straight after getting a stoppage-time winner from Kljestan on Saturday. Houston (6-13-12) was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday.
Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the 39th minute and a Zarek Valentin own goal gave the Galaxy a 2-0 lead at the break. Cabral scored two minutes after halftime on a breakaway.
Greg Vanney earned his 100th regular-season victory as an MLS coach.
Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3
CINCINNATI — Luka Stojanovic scored in the 93rd minute to help the Chicago Fire beat FC Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game between teams that won’t be in the playoffs.
CF Montreal 1, Orlando City 1, tie
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chris Mueller scored for the first time in nearly four months and Orlando City tied 1-1 with Montreal on Wednesday night. Orlando (12-8-10) is undefeated in its last four games.
New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie
ATLANTA — Gudmundur Thórarinsson scored on a free kick in the 90th minute, giving New York City FC a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United.
New England 3, D.C. United 2
WASHINGTON — Adam Buksa, Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou all scored after halftime to give the New England Revolution a 3-2 win over D.C. United.
Miami 3, Toronto FC 0
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Federico Higuaín and Christian Makoun scored to help Inter Miami beat Toronto FC 3-0.
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane scored goals a few minutes apart as Minnesota beat Philadelphia.
Columbus 1, Nashville 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hany Mukhtar scored in the 77th minute and Joe Willis had five saves as Nashville tied Columbus.
Seattle 1, Colorado 1, tie
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Cristian Roldan scored his fifth goal in sixth games, and Seattle tied Colorado to clinch a top-four seed in the MLS playoffs.
Vancouver 3, Portland 2
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cristian Dajome converted on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and Vancouver Whitecaps came from behind to beat Portland.
San Jose 4, Austin FC 0
SAN JOSE— Javier “Chofis” López scored the first of San Jose’s four second-half goals and the Earthquakes beat Austin FC.
