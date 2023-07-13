LAFC 3, St. Louis City FC 0
LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela and Stipe Biuk scored goals 10 minutes apart late in the second half to lead Los Angeles FC to a victory over St. Louis City.
LAFC (10-6-6) has never lost to an expansion team, winning all seven contests by a combined 16-1 score. Defending champions are now 10-4-5 against expansion teams since 2010. Two of the four wins by an expansion team over the reigning champs came last season when Charlotte FC swept New York City FC.
Neither team scored until Vela took a pass from José Cifuentes in the 72nd minute and scored his seventh goal of the season. Biuk added his second goal of the campaign, using an assist from Dénis Bouanga to push the lead to 2-0. Cifuentes netted his first goal this season, scoring with an assist from 19-year-old Nathan Ordaz in the second minute of stoppage time to complete the scoring. It was the second assist for Ordaz, who also has a goal in his rookie season.
John McCarthy stopped two shots to earn the clean sheet for LAFC. Roman Bürki did not have a save for St. Louis City.
LAFC picked up just its second win in its last eight home matches in all competitions (2-4-2). The club went 18-2-2 in its previous 22 home contests.
St. Louis City (12-8-2), the leaders in the Western Conference, saw its three-match win streak end. It is the first expansion club with three winning streaks of three or more in the post-shootout era (2000).
St. Louis City returns home to host Inter Miami on Saturday. LAFC travels to play Minnesota United on Saturday.
Revolution 2, Atlanta United 1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Polster and Giacomo Vrioni scored in the first nine minutes, Djordje Petrovic made a career-high 10 saves and the New England Revolution defeated Atlanta United.
Polster netted his second goal of the season to give the Revolution (11-4-7) the lead, scoring unassisted in the 4th minute. Vrioni stretched the advantage to 2-0 when he took a pass from Carles Gil and scored his fifth goal this season. Gil returned from a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards. He missed the Revs’ 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Djordje Petrovic missed his shot at a clean sheet when Machop Chol scored unassisted in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for his second goal this season and the second of his career. Brad Guzan had four saves for Atlanta United (9-6-8).
FC Cincinnati 2, Red Bulls 1
HARRISON, N.J. — Luciano Acosta scored on a late penalty kick and Obinna Nwobodo found the net in stoppage time to rally FC Cincinnati to a victory over the New York Red Bulls.
Omir Fernandez scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute and the Red Bulls took a 1-0 lead into halftime. It was his third goal of the season.
Acosta answered with a PK goal of his own in the 80th minute to knot the score. Obinna followed with his second goal of the campaign, scoring unassisted in the third minute of extra time. Acosta’s goal was his 11th of the season, third highest in the league.
Cincinnati (14-2-6) improves to 5-1-3 in its last eight matches with the Red Bulls (6-8-8). The Supporters’ Shield leaders entered play on their first skid of the season after a 0-1-2 three-match run. Cincinnati allowed multiple goals in all three matches.
The Red Bulls had scored multiple goals in three of their previous four matches after doing so just twice in their first 17.
Carlos Coronel had one save for the Red Bulls. Roman Celantano did not make a save for Cincinnati.
Fire 3, CF Montréal 0
CHICAGO — Xherdan Shaqiri and Maren Haile-Selassie both had a goal and an assist in the first half to power the Chicago Fire to a victory over CF Montreal.
Chicago (7-7-8) struck quickly when Brian Gutiérrez used a pass from 19-year-old Georgios Koutsias in the 9th minute to score his first goal of the season.
Haile-Selassie and Shaqiri set each other’s goals up. Haile-Selassie’s fourth netter this season came two minutes after Gutiérrez scored. Shaqiri scored his third goal of the season in the 34th minute to give the Fire a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Chicago snapped a four-match losing streak to Montreal (8-12-2) with its first multi-goal margin of victory this season.
Chris Brady saved four shots to earn the clean sheet for the Fire. Jonathan Sirois totaled two saves for Montreal.
United 3, Dynamo 0
HOUSTON — Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Teemu Pukki scored five minutes apart early in the first half and Minnesota United breezed to a victory over the Houston Dynamo.
Hlongwane found the net for a sixth time this season, scoring unassisted in the 15th minute to give Minnesota United (7-8-6) a lead it would not relinquish. Pukki, scored the first goal of his MLS career, using an assist from Emanuel Reynoso. Pukki, Finland’s all-time leading goal scorer, debuted for the club last week in a 4-1 loss to Austin FC. Pukki scored 38 goals in 110 appearances for Finland’s national team.
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi notched his first goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 84th minute to help guide Minnesota United to its seventh straight victory and a season sweep over the Dynamo (8-10-4).
Dayne St. Clair saved six shots to earn the clean sheet in his first start for Minnesota United since June 10. Clair left the club to play for Canada in the Nations League and Gold Cup competitions. Minnesota United had surrendered four goals in three of its last eight matches, including St. Clair’s last start.
Steve Clark had one save for Houston.
Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting KC 2
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio scored second-half goals as Real Salt Lake came from two scores down to earn a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City, upping its unbeaten streak on the road to 11 in all competitions.
Real Salt Lake (9-7-7) is just the third team in league history with a double-digit unbeaten run on the road and the first since the Portland Timbers had an 11-match run spanning the 2012-13 seasons.
Dániel Sallói staked Sporting KC (6-10-8) to a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute, using an assist from Johnny Russell to score his fifth goal of the season. Russell took a pass from Erik Thommy six minutes later and found the net for a third time this season as Sporting KC took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Musovski got Real Salt Lake on the scoreboard in the first minute of the second half when he used a pass from Cristian Arango to score his fifth goal of the season. Julio scored the equalizer unassisted in the 72nd minute with his fourth netter this season.
Kendall McIntosh finished with seven saves for Sporting KC. Gavin Beavers saved two shots for Real Salt Lake.
Union 2, Nashville SC 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in each half and the Philadelphia Union beat Nashville SC in a match that saw three players exit in the second half due to red cards.
Gazdag gave the Union (11-7-4) a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute after a foul by Nashville’s Daniel Lovitz. He added an insurance goal in the 84th minute after a second yellow card on Lovitz — forcing Nashville (11-7-5) to play a man down. Gazdag has nine goals and nine assists this season.
Nashville’s Shaq Moore and Philadelphia’s Julián Carranza both received red cards in the fifth minute of stoppage time for violent conduct.
Joe Bendik did not have to make a save to earn the clean sheet for the Union. Joe Willis stopped three shots for Nashville.
The Union snap a two-match losing streak with their first shutout since a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal to begin June.
Earthquakes 2, Sounders 0
SAN JOSE — Cristian Espinoza scored on a first-half penalty kick and assisted on a second-half goal by Miguel Trauco to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a victory over the Seattle Sounders.
Espinoza picked up his 11th goal of the season, scoring after a foul in the 19th minute to give the Earthquakes (8-7-8) the lead.
Espinoza had an assist on Miguel Trauco’s insurance goal in the 65th minute. It was Trauco’s third netter this season.
JT Marcinkowski finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for San Jose.
Stefan Cleveland made his second start of the season for the Sounders (10-8-5), after starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei entered concussion protocol in the Sounders’ last match. Cleveland had one save.
Seattle returns home to host FC Dallas on Saturday. San Jose is idle.
Whitecaps 2, Austin FC 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Pedro Vite scored in the first minute and Sergio Córdova accounted for the only goal of the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a victory over Austin FC.
Córdova used a pass from Ryan Gauld in the 72nd minute to score the winner for the Whitecaps (7-7-7). It was his first goal this season for Vancouver after scoring nine times for Real Salt Lake last season.
Vite used an assist from Brian White to score for a fourth time this season and give Vancouver the lead.
Rodney Redes notched his first career goal for Austin (8-9-5), scoring the equalizer unassisted two minutes into the second half.
Yohei Takaoka finished with one save for the Whitecaps. Brad Stuver had two saves for Austin.
Austin returns home to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Vancouver will host the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.
Timbers 0, Rapids 0
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids finished off a scoreless draw Wednesday night in a match that began on July 4 before being abandoned due to thunderstorms.
William Yarbrough had two saves to complete a clean sheet for the Rapids (3-10-9). David Bingham needed one save to notch the shutout for the Timbers (5-9-8).
The match was resumed in the 46th minute. Only players who were active on July 4 were eligible to play. That ruled out Colorado’s Andrew Gutman, who joined the Rapids after that date.
Portland returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Colorado will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
