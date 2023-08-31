Galaxy 3, Earthquakes 2
SAN JOSE — Dejan Joveljic scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off the San Jose Earthquakes.
Tyler Boyd gave Los Angeles (7-10-7) the lead in the 16th minute, using an assist from Raheem Edwards to score his sixth goal of the season.
Jeremy Ebobisse put San Jose (9-9-8) ahead 2-1 with a goal in the 31st minute. It came two minutes after an own-goal by LA defender Calegari knotted the score. Jamiro Monteiro picked up an assist on Ebobisse’s eighth netter of the campaign.
The Galaxy scored the equalizer five minutes into the second half when Riqui Puig took a pass from Edwin Cerrillo and scored for a fifth time this season.
Joveljic’s third score of the season came after Edwards was fouled by San Jose defender Miguel Trauco.
Jonathan Bond saved four shots for the Galaxy. Daniel de Sousa Britto had two saves for the Earthquakes.
It was the second straight victory for LA and the second straight loss for the Earthquakes.
Inter Miami 0, Nashville SC 0
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Inter Miami failed to score for the first time since Lionel Messi joined the team, playing a scoreless draw with Nashville on Wednesday night.
Messi failed to convert two free kick attempts in his first Major League Soccer match at home, and it was the first time during his Inter Miami tenure that he was kept off the score sheet.
Inter Miami still earned a point in the standings as it looks to make a late-season playoff push. Miami entered the game 11 points shy of the MLS playoff line and needing to move up from 14th to ninth place to make the playoffs.
Miami had won its previous nine matches as Messi’s addition gave the team an immediate boost. He has scored 10 goals, including three multi-goal performances.
Messi started the game Wednesday along with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets after the two entered Miami’s previous match against the New York Red Bulls in the 60th minute.
Miami had no shots on goal Wednesay through the first 60 minutes as the team struggled to break through Nashville’s defense.
Messi attempted a free kick in the 60th minute after drawing a foul on Nashville’s Dax McCarty, but the shot to the bottom-left corner was stopped by Elliot Panicco.
Still, Inter Miami fans took out their phones to record the free kick, just in case the seven-time Ballon d’Or delivered another goal similar to the one in his debut — when he scored in the 94th minute to give Miami a win over Mexican Club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener.
Nahsville’s Hany Mukhtar had a goal erased by an offside call in the 69th minute.
Messi got another chance in the 83rd minute, but the shot bounced off the wall of defenders.
FC Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
ATLANTA — Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez scored five minutes apart in the second half and Cincinnati became the first team to clinch an MLS playoff spot after a victory over Atlanta United.
Cincinnati (17-3-6) secured a playoff spot nearly two months before Decision Day on Oct. 21. The club has 57 points with eight games remaining — in a chase for New England’s single-season points record of 73 set in 2021.
Atlanta (11-8-8) had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Acosta scored his 13th goal of the season in the 75th minute to tie it at 1-all. Acosta split two defenders to find Junior Moreno’s head and then one-timed a give-and-go sequence into the back of the net. Acosta has scored more goals (seven) than any other player against Atlanta, but just two have come while playing for Cincinnati.
Vazquez redirected Álvaro Barreal’s cross in the 80th minute.
Atlanta midfielder Edwin Mosquera scored his first MLS goal in the 10th by volleying home a deflected cross at the penalty spot.
Orlando City 1, Charlotte FC 1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Martín Ojeda scored unassisted in the 88th minute to offset a penalty-kick goal by Enzo Copetti seven minutes earlier to rally Orlando City to a draw with Charlotte FC.
Neither team scored until the 81st minute when Copetti found the net for a fifth this season for Charlotte (7-9-9) after drawing a foul on Orlando City defender Rodrigo Schlegel.
Ojeda’s equalizer was his fifth goal of the campaign for Orlando City (12-6-8).
The two club’s split two matches this season after Orlando City swept Charlotte in 2022. Charlotte beat Orlando City 1-0 in U.S. Open Cup play in the last meeting.
Kristijan Kahlina finished with three saves for Charlotte. Pedro Gallese saved one shot for Orlando City.
Charlotte saw a two-match home win streak end but its still 7-2-5 in its last 14 at home.
Orlando City also saw a two-match win streak end, but it improves to 6-1-3 in its last 10 in all competitions.
Revolution 1, Red Bulls 0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Giacomo Vrioni scored unassisted in the 30th minute and Earl Edwards Jr. made it stand up as New England edged the New York Red Bulls, upping the Revolution’s league unbeaten streak at home to 14.
New England (13-5-7) snaps a three-match losing streak to the Red Bulls (7-11-8), who beat the Revolution 2-1 at home earlier this season. The Revolution won for a sixth straight time at home in their 11-0-3 run. The club’s longest unbeaten stretch at home was 17 spanning the 2014-15 seasons.
Vrioni netted his sixth goal in his seventh start and 21st appearance of the season for New England. Edwards turned away two shots to earn the clean sheet. Edwards has started three times this season, including the last two after All-Star Djordje Petrovic signed to play for Chelsea of the Premier League.
Carlos Coronel had five saves for New York. The Red Bulls were trying to beat the Revs four straight times for the second time in club history. New York won four in a row spanning the 2001-02 seasons.
The Red Bulls fall to 1-9-5 in their last 15 road matches in all competitions. New York had allowed less than 10 shots in 12 straight matches — the league’s longest run since 2010 — before yielding 15 to the Revs, including six on goal.
New England’s Carles Gil saw his club-record six-match assist run at home come to an end.
New York City FC 2, CF Montreal 0
NEW YORK — Andres Jasson and Monsef Bakrar each scored in the first half and New York City FC beat Montreal to snap a three-game losing streak.
NYCFC (6-10-11) picked up its first win since a 1-0 victory over Montreal on July 1. NYCFC improved to 5-1-0 against Montreal in the last six meetings, including a 3-1 road win in the conference semifinals last season.
Montreal (11-13-2) had a three-game winning streak come to an end.
Jasson scored his second goal of the season in the 30th minute. Jasson was left wide open along the right side, and he cut back his defender for a left-footed finish.
Bakrar scored his first MLS goal in the 37th. He ran to Birk Risa’s pass and sent it through the legs of goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois.
Matt Freese, in his third start of the season for NYCFC, totaled three saves for his first clean sheet of the season. Sirois turned away three shots for Montreal.
Toronto FC 3, Union 1
TORONTO — Deandre Kerr had a goal and an assist and Toronto FC stunned the Philadelphia Union to snap a 10-match losing streak.
Toronto (4-13-10), the fourth team in league history with a skid that long, stayed away from FC Cincinnati’s record 14-match losing streak spanning the 2021-22 seasons.
Lorenzo Insigne staked Toronto to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Kerr in the 23rd minute and scored his fourth goal of the season.
Julián Carranza found the net for an 11th time this season for Philadelphia (13-8-4), scoring unassisted in the 45th minute to knot the score at halftime.
Toronto regained the lead on Kerr’s fourth goal of the season — unassisted in the 58th minute. Jonathan Osorio gave Toronto a two-goal cushion five minutes later, using an assist from defender Kobe Franklin to notch his second goal.
Tomás Romero totaled one save in his fourth start for Toronto this season. Andre Blake stopped three shots for Philadelphia.
Philadelphia’s Jesús Bueno was tagged with a red card in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
Philadelphia heads home to host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. Toronto returns to action on Sept. 16 when it hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps.
The Union, who entered the match with more wins that Toronto’s total points, fall to 5-3-1 in its last nine matches in the series. The club lost for just the fourth time in its last 17 regular-season matches — 11-4-2.
Sounders 2, Austin FC 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Albert Rusnák scored a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin FC to snap a four-game winless streak.
Seattle (11-9-7) picked up its first win since topping Vancouver 3-2 on July 8. Austin (9-12-5), which has lost three straight games, is 1-3-2 in six meetings with Seattle.
Jordan Morris scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season to open the scoring in the 48th minute for Seattle. He flicked in a free kick from Nicolás Lodeiro, who became the fifth player in league history with six seasons of 10 or more assists.
Sebastián Driussi tied it a 1-all in the 72nd for Austin by sending home Gyasi Zardes’ glancing header.
Whitecaps 1, Fire 0
CHICAGO — Brian White scored 19 minutes into the match and Yohei Takaoka made it stand up as the Vancouver Whitecaps edged the Chicago Fire.
White became the third Whitecaps player to score goals in four straight road matches. Vancouver (10-8-7) has won three straight in all competitions for the first time since June of 2015.
Vancouver grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when White found the net. Ryan Gauld assisted on White’s 10th goal of the season.
Yohei Takaoka saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Vancouver. Chris Brady had four saves for Chicago (8-10-8).
Dynamo 2, Crew 0
HOUSTON — Corey Baird and Ibrahim Aliyu each scored, Steve Clark earned his MLS-leading 11th clean sheet of the season, and the Houston Dynamo beat the Columbus Crew.
Houston (11-10-5) is unbeaten at 6-0-3 in its last nine home matches against the Crew. Columbus (12-8-6) was held scoreless for the second time this season.
Baird scored his fifth goal in the last seven games — in all competitions — to begin the scoring in the 14th minute. His initial shot was saved by Patrick Schulte, but he tapped home the rebound.
Aliyu scored on a breakaway in the 90th minute. He outran the defense for Héctor Herrera’s through ball and scored from a difficult angle.
Herrera has 13 assists this season. Carlos Vela is the only Mexican player with more assists in a single season when he totaled 15 in 2019.
Clark, who made three saves, is tied with Seattle’s Stefan Frei for the most clean sheets in the MLS.
Minnesota United 3, Rapids 0
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Emanuel Reynoso scored twice in the first 28 minutes to propel Minnesota United to a victory over the Colorado Rapids.
Reynoso gave Minnesota United (9-8-8) the lead for good in the 18th minute on a penalty kick after drawing a foul on Colorado’s Ralph Priso. Reynoso picked up his sixth goal of the season 10 minutes later, scoring unassisted for a 2-0 lead.
The score was 3-0 at halftime after Teemu Pukki took a pass from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 43rd minute and scored. It was Pukki’s second goal in his fifth start and sixth appearance since joining the league.
Dayne St. Clair finished with five saves to earn his eighth clean sheet of the season for Minnesota United. Marko Ilic stopped four shots in his fifth start of the season for Colorado (3-12-10).
Entering play the all-time series stood at 7-7-2 with both teams totaling 26 goals.
Minnesota United improves to 8-3-10 in its last 21 regular-season home matches. Eight of the draws ended in 1-1 scores.
The Rapids are 1-12-4 in their last 17 matches in all competitions. Eleven of the 12 losses are by shutouts. Colorado has scored just nine goals in the skid. Colorado has been blanked in 15 of its 25 matches this season. D.C. United set a league record when it was shut out 15 times in its first 24 matches in 2010.
Saint Louis City 2, FC Dallas 1
ST. LOUIS — Defender Anthony Markanich and Nökkvi Thórisson both scored their first goals in league play three minutes apart late in the second half and St. Louis City held off FC Dallas.
Markanich, who subbed in to begin the second half in his second appearance of the season for St. Louis City (15-9-2) after coming over from Colorado, broke up a scoreless match when he scored unassisted in the 82nd minute. Markanich made six starts in 13 appearances over the past two seasons for the Rapids.
Thórisson used assists from Eduard Löwen and Njabulo Blom to find the net in his third career appearance. Blom had a hand in a goal for the first time in his rookie season. Blom has made 13 starts and 18 appearances.
Thórisson’s goal became necessary when rookie Eugene Ansah scored unassisted in the fifth minute of stoppage time. It was Ansah’s first career goal in just his third appearance for Dallas (9-10-6).
Roman Bürki tallied three saves for St. Louis City. Maarten Paes saved four shots for Dallas.
Timbers 2, Real Salt Lake 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — Santiago Moreno had a goal and an assist to propel the Portland Timbers to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.
Moreno took a pass from defender Juan Mosquera in the 13th minute and scored his first goal of the season to give Portland (7-11-8) an early lead. David Bingham saved the only shot he faced to preserve the lead at halftime.
Felipe Mora gave the Timbers a two-goal lead when he used an assist from Moreno in the 64th minute to score for a second time this season.
Cristian Arango took a pass from defender Brayan Vera and scored in the 83rd minute to pull Real Salt Lake (10-9-7) within a goal. It was Arango’s second goal in his fourth start and fifth appearance since coming over from Los Angeles FC.
Bingham finished with four saves for Portland. Zac MacMatch did not save a shot for Real Salt Lake.
