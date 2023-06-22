Los Angeles FC 1, Sounders 0
LOS ANGELES — Mateusz Bogusz scored in the first minute and John McCarthy made it stand up as Los Angeles FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Bogusz took a pass from Kwadwo Opoku and scored his second goal of the season to give LAFC (9-3-5) the only goal it would need. McCarthy finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet. The victory leaves the defending champions on top of the Western Conference standings.
LAFC improves to 6-0-1 all-time at home against Seattle (8-7-4). LAFC and the Philadelphia Union are the only two teams the Sounders have played more than twice on the road in the regular season without a victory. Seattle’s only win at LAFC was a 3-1 victory in the 2019 Western Conference Final.
Stefan Frei, who is tied for the league lead with FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano with nine clean sheets, saved one shot for the Sounders.
LAFC has posted two straight victories after a three-match scoreless streak.
The Sounders have gone just 2-6-3 in their last 11 matches in all competitions.
Seattle returns home to host Orlando City on Saturday. LAFC will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.
LA Galaxy 2, Sporting KC 2
CARSON — Alan Pulido scored two goals, the second on a penalty kick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, to rally Sporting Kansas City to a draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Pulido scored in a career-high fourth straight match for Sporting KC (5-9-6). Pulido took passes from Erik Thommy and Dániel Sallói in the 12th minute and scored for a 1-0 lead.
Defender Martín Cáceres pulled the Galaxy (3-9-5) even in the 24th minute, using an assist from Douglas Costa to score his second goal of the season.
The Galaxy took the lead in the 64th minute on rookie Preston Judd’s second goal of the campaign with an assist from Riqui Puig.
Pulido’s second netter was his seventh of the season.
Jonathan Bond turned away three shots for the Galaxy. Kendall McIntosh did not make a save for Sporting KC.
The Galaxy lost 1-0 to Charlotte in their last match at home, but haven’t been shut out in two straight there since 2019.
Sporting KC falls to 1-9-9 in its last 19 road matches in all competitions. The club is 3-0-3 in its last six matches with LA, including a scoreless draw earlier this season.
LA is 2-4-1 in its last seven matches at home after a seven-match unbeaten run.
The Galaxy travel to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.
New York City FC 2, United 1
ATLANTA — Gabriel Pereira scored in the first minute and early in the second half and New York City FC snapped a nine-match winless streak with a victory over Atlanta United.
Pereira took a pass from Keaton Parks and scored to give NYCFC (5-7-7) the lead just 42 seconds into the match.
Tyler Wolff didn’t need long to net the equalizer, using an assist from 20-year-old rookie midfielder Ajani Fortune in the 11th minute to score his fourth goal this season.
Fortune, who was making his seventh career appearance and second start, had a hand in a goal for the first time.
FC Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 0
CINCINNATI — Luciano Acosta scored for the fifth straight match at home, adding an assist, and FC Cincinnati rolled to a victory over Toronto FC, setting a league record with its 13th straight win at home in all competitions.
Cincinnati (13-1-4), which began the day with a five-point lead in the race for the Supporter’s Shield, broke a record set by the 2002 San Jose Earthquakes. Cincinnati’s record at home in its previous 62 home matches was 13-31-18.
Defender Santiago Arias scored his first career goal to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead at halftime. Arias’ goal was unassisted in the 35th minute. It was the 13th appearance and fifth start for the 31-year-old in his first MLS season.
CF Montréal 1, Nashville SC 0
MONTREAL — Bryce Duke scored in the 27th minute, rookie goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois collected his seventh clean sheet and CF Montreal ended Nashville 10-match unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday night.
Montreal (8-9-1) won its sixth straight home match by a clean sheet to join the 2000 Kansas City Wizards as the only clubs to do so in a single season. Montreal also snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with its first win over Nashville.
Nashville (10-4-5) had won seven games during its club-record unbeaten streak.
Charlotte FC 2, Red Bulls 2
HARRISON, N.J. — Dante Vanzeir and Cameron Harper scored second-half goals to rally the New York Red Bulls from a two-goal halftime deficit to a draw with Charlotte FC.
Charlotte (6-8-5) grabbed an early lead when Benjamin Bender corraled a long pass from goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina in the 13th minute to score a one-touch goal.
Bender scored again when he took passes from Enzo Copetti and Justin Meram and found the net in the 19th minute for a 2-0 advantage. It was Bender’s third goal of the season and the fifth of the 22-year-old’s career.
Union 2, Orlando City 2
ORLANDO, Fla. — José Martínez scored his first MLS goal from distance in the 90th minute to help the Philadelphia Union tie Orlando.
Philadelphia (9-5-4), which had a nine-match unbeaten run end last time out, has only lost two straight matches once since the start of last season. Orlando (7-5-6) was looking for its first season sweep of Philadelphia after a 2-1 win in March.
Rookie Duncan McGuire opened the scoring in the 13th minute for Orlando with his team-leading sixth goal of the season. McGuire ran to a back-heel pass from Martín Ojeda and won a challenge with a Philadelphia defender before sending it into the back of the net.
Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 1
HOUSTON — Amine Bassi and Corey Baird scored two minutes apart in the first five minutes of the match, Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored twice off the bench in the second half after a lengthy weather delay and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.
Bassi notched his eighth goal of the season when he scored unassisted in the third minute to give the Dynamo (8-7-3) the lead. Bassi and Nelson Quiñónes picked up assists when Baird scored his third of the season for a 2-0 lead.
The Earthquakes (7-6-6) cut the lead in half by intermission when defender Carlos Akapo took a pass from Cristian Espinoza in the 41st minute and scored for a second time this season.
Houston put the match out of reach after thunderstorms halted play in the 62nd minute on goals by Úlfarsson in 77th and 89th minutes. Héctor Herrera and Bassi had assists on Úlfarsson’s second goal this season and Herrera and Franco Escobar assisted on his third.
Real Salt Lake 3, St. Louis City SC 1
ST. LOUIS — Damir Kreilach scored two goals, teenager Gavin Beavers saved two shots and Real Salt Lake beat St. Louis City.
RSL (7-7-5) improved to 2-8-2 in 12 road matches against expansion teams — with the first victory knocking LAFC out of the 2018 playoffs. RSL lost to St. Louis 4-0 in March, tying its worst loss to an expansion team.
St. Louis (9-7-2) is winless in four straight matches, going 0-2-2. SLC won its first five matches but has since gone 4-7-2.
Diego Luna opened the scoring in the 15th minute for Real Salt Lake. Kreilach’s first goal gave RSL a 2-1 lead in the 48th after sending home Maikel Chang’s heel pass. Kreilach also scored in the 66th with a one-touch finish of Andrew Brody’s cross.
Austin FC 3, FC Dallas 0
AUSTIN, Texas — Ethan Finlay had a goal and an assist to lead Austin FC to a victory over FC Dallas after a thunderstorm delayed the start for more than two-and-a-half hours.
Austin beat Dallas for the first time in seven all-time match-ups.
Finlay staked Austin (6-8-4) to a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, taking a pass from Julio Cascante and scoring his second goal of the season.
Austin took a 2-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Diego Fagundez in the 42nd minute. Finlay assisted on Fagundez’s first netter this season.
Gyasi Zardes finished off the scoring with his fourth goal of the campaign, using assists from Cascante and Nick Lima to find the net in the 58th minute.
Fire 2, Timbers 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute to give the Chicago Fire a victory over the Portland Timbers.
It was Kamara’s 144th career goal, moving him within a goal of Landon Donovan (145), who sits in second on Major League Soccer’s career scoring list. Chris Wondolowski is the league’s all-time leader with 171 goals.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Fire. It was Chicago’s first victory over the Timbers after five losses and five draws. The last meeting was in 2019, a 3-2 Timbers’ victory in Portland.
Whitecaps at Rapids, ppd. (lightning)
