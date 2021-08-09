Earthquakes 2, LAFC 1
SAN JOSE — Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso and Javier López each scored to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat Los Angeles FC.
Cristian Espinoza had two assists for San Jose (5-7-6).
Nathan opened the scoring in the 11th minute and López doubled the advantage for the Earthquakes in the 28th.
An own goal in the 39th minute trimmed LAFC’s deficit to 2-1.
The Earthquakes have won their last three matches against LAFC after losing each of the first five meetings.
San Jose is undefeated, with two wins, in its last seven matches (W1 D5 L0).
López, who has five goals this season, scored in his second consecutive game.
Galaxy 1, Whitecaps 1
CARSON — Ranko Veselinovic scored his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps tie the LA Galaxy.
Veselinovic, a 22-year-old defender, capped the scoring with a goal in the the 50th minute.
Kévin Cabral gave LA (10-6-2) a 1-0 lead when he rolled in a right-footer in the 32nd minute.
The Galaxy had their last three-game home win streak snapped.
Vancouver has won just one of its last 13 matches (D5 L7) dating back to mid-May.
Fire 2, Red Bulls 1
CHICAGO — Luka Stojanovic returned to the starting lineup and scored two early goals to help the Chicago Fire beat the NY Red Bulls.
Stojanovic, who had been a reserve the previous seven games, blasted a right-footer from 22-yards outs that slipped inside the post to open the scoring in the second minute. His volley in the eighth minute gave the Fire a 2-0 lead.
Inter Miami 2, Nashville SC 1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Federico Higuaín scored in the 65th minute to help Inter Miami rally for a win over Nashville.
C.J. Sapong scored to give Nashville (6-2-10) a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute.
Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico’s younger brother, ran onto a ball by Blaise Matuidi a tapped it in from the corner of the 6-yard box to make it 1-1 in the 60th.
Revolution 2, Union 1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season, Gustavo Bou also scored and the New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union.
Bou, whose 11 goals this season are tied with Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz for most in MLS this season, had his penalty shot stopped but slammed home the rebound into an open net to cap the scoring in the 39th minute.
Polster’s goal gave New England (12-3-4) a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute before Paxten Aaronson tied the score in the 31st. It was the 17-year-old Aaronson’s first MLS goal in his first career start.
D.C. United 2, Montréal 1
WASHINGTON — Ola Kamara scored in his fifth consecutive game, Andy Najar scored his first MLS goal since 2011, and D.C. United beat Montreal.
Kamara’s goal in the 54th minute — his sixth in his last five appearances — gave D.C. (8-7-3) a 2-1 lead.
