Galaxy 2, Revolution 1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Daniel Aguirre and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the Los Angeles Galaxy held on for a victory over the New England Revolution.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Daniel Aguirre and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the Los Angeles Galaxy held on for a victory over the New England Revolution.
Aguirre took a pass from Hernández and scored in the 4th minute to give the LA Galaxy (11-11-4) an early lead. Hernández scored 11 minutes later to make it 2-0. Ricard Puig Martí picked up an assist on Hernández’s team-high 12th goal of the season. Aguirre’s netter was his first.
New England (8-9-10) didn’t score until Carles Gil found the net in the 82nd minute. Tommy McNamara assisted on Gil’s sixth goal this season.
Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy. Djordje Petrovic saved three shots for the Revolution.
The Galaxy ended a four-game losing streak on the road and handed the Revolution their first home loss in their last 10 matches and just their fifth defeat in the past 30 at home.
Orlando City 2, NYC FC 1
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesho Akindele scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City to a victory over New York City FC.
Júnior Urso took a pass from Facundo Torres and scored in the 7th minute to give Orlando City (11-10-6) an early lead. It was Urso’s fourth goal of the season and the eighth assist for Torres.
Maximiliano Moralez scored in the 53rd minute for NYCFC (13-8-6) to knot the score at 1-1. Thiago Andrade assisted on Moralez’s second goal of the season.
Pedro Gallese had no saves for Orlando City. Sean Johnson stopped three shots for NYCFC.
Orlando City is 2-5-5 in its last 12 matches against NYCFC. The three previous matches between the two ended in draws.
Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2
ATLANTA — Josef Martínez and Juan José Purata scored back-to-back goals midway through the second half and Atlanta United rallied to beat D.C. United.
Ravel Morrison scored his first goal of the season to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute.
Alan Franco picked up his first netter of the season two minutes later to pull Atlanta United (8-10-9) even, but Ola Kamara scored — his eighth — in the 55th minute to regain the lead for D.C. United (6-17-4).
Martínez found the net in the 62nd minute with his team-high-tying seventh goal to knot the score at 2-2. Purata scored the match-winner eight minutes later with his third goal this season.
Rocco Ríos Novo finished with one save for Atlanta United. David Ochoa stopped six shots for D.C. United.
Atlanta has won six of the last seven match-ups with D.C. United and leads the all-time series 8-6. The two teams have never played to a draw. Atlanta United won for just the fifth time in its last 22 matches.
