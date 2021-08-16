Atlanta United 1, LAFC 0
ATLANTA — Josef Martínez scored his third goal in his last three appearances and Atlanta United beat Los Angeles FC.
Martínez, on a breakaway, ran onto a low cross Ezequiel Barco and put away a one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 47th minute.
Brad Guzan had three saves for his fourth shutout of the season for Atlanta.
Gonzalo Pineda, who had been an assistant coach for the Seattle Sounders, was named Atlanta’s head coach on Thursday, though interim coach Rob Valentino will keep that tag through the team’s match against Toronto FC on Wednesday.
Atlanta (4-6-9) has won back-to-back games following a 12-game winless streak that was snapped with a 3-2 win at Columbus on Aug. 7.
LAFC (6-8-5) has lost three in a row and is winless in its last six games.
Fire 1, Crew 0
CHICAGO — Luka Stojanovic scored for the third time in the last two games and the Chicago Fire beat the Columbus Crew.
Brian Gutierrez had his shot in the area deflected but it went directly to Stojanovic, who turned and scored in the 77th minute. Stojanovic had his first multi-goal game in MLS in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls last week.
Chicago (5-9-5) has won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in its last four.
The Crew (6-7-6) have lost four games in a row, conceding 12 goals over that span. Columbus allowed just 21 goals all last season.
Nashville 5, D.C. United 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — C.J. Sapong and Alex Muyl each scored two goals and Nashville beat D.C. United.
After Frédéric Brillant headed home a corner kick by Julian Gressel to open the scoring for D.C. United in the third minute, Sapong answered in the 14th and gave Nashville (7-2-10) the lead for good when his header, off a perfectly placed cross by Hany Mukhtar, made it 2-1 in the 31st minute.
Mukhtar added a goal in the 37th before Ola Kamara scored to pull D.C. United (8-8-3) to 3-2 just before halftime. Kamara has scored in each of the last seven games and has eight goals over that span.
Muyl beat goalkeeper Jon Kempin with a roller in the 80th minute and converted from the penalty spot in the 87th to cap the scoring. The 25-year-old Muyl had his first multi-goal game March 16, 2019, for the New York Red Bulls.
Sounders 6, Timbers 2
PORTLAND, Ore. — Raul Ruidiaz scored the go-ahead goal directly off a free kick and the Seattle Sounders went on to beat the rival Portland Timbers in a Cascadia Cup match.
Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero each scored twice.
The starting time was pushed back two hours Wednesday because of expected excessive heat, with the temperature Sunday reaching the mid-90s.
The Sounders (10-3-6) moved into second in the Western Conference behind Sporting Kansas City. Seattle has conceded just 16 goals this season, fewest in the league.
The game marked the return of the Cascadia Cup, the three-way competition between the Sounders, Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps. The supporter-created award, decided on points from head-to-head matchups, was suspended last season because the coronavirus prevented capacity crowds from attending matches.
Seattle was coming off a 3-0 victory over Tigres UANL in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal match on Wednesday night. But the Sounders were winless in their previous three MLS matches.
Portland (7-9-2) was 2-2-1 in in its previous five matches.
