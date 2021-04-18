Montreal 4, Toronto 2
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Mason Toye scored in the third minute and Montreal led the rest of the way in it’s 4-2 win over Toronto on Saturday in the season-opener for both teams.
On the counter-attack, Zachary Brault-Guillard ran up the middle of the field before passing to Toye, who put away a first-timer to open the scoring. Romell Quioto won a foot-race to a long clearance by Joel Waterman and slipped in a top-netter to make it 2-0 in the 24th minute.
Toronto’s Marco Delgado converted a penalty kick in the 45th but Victor Wanyama bounced a header, off a corner kick by Mustafa Kizza, into the net in the 54th minute and Djordje Mihailovic, racing down the middle, took a pass by Erik Hurtado and beat a defender before blasting a right-footer from point-blank range to make it 4-1 in the 71st.
Atlanta 0, Orlando City 0
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brad Guzan had three saves to help Atlanta United to a 0-0 tie with Orlando City on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Atlanta had 59.7% possession and 88% passing accuracy.
Colorado 0, Dallas 0, tie
FRISCO, Texas — Jimmy Maurer made six saves to help FC Dallas secure a point in a 0-0 tie with the Colorado Rapids in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.
It's the 12th consecutive year Dallas has earned at least a point in its season-opening contest — with seven wins and five draws. Dallas hasn't lost an opener since 2009, when the Chicago Fire won 3-1.
Kansas City 2, N.Y. Red Bulls 1
HARRISON, N.J. — Gadi Kinda and Daniel Salloi each scored second-half goals, and Sporting Kansas City beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Kinda scored off a penalty kick in the 59th minute. Salloi fired his right-footed shot from close range to the center of the goal a minute later.
The Red Bulls' Caden Clark, a 17-year-old on the radar of European clubs, scored from the center of the 18-yard box to the top right corner of the net in the 48th minute. Clark appeared in eight matches and scored three goals last season for the Red Bulls.
D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1
WASHINGTON — Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike and Russell Canouse each scored goals late in the first half to lead DC United to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
NYCFC ended its four-game undefeated streak in the series.
Hines-Ike scored in the 39th minute with an assist from Júnior Moreno. Canouse scored five minutes later on an assist from Julian Gressel.
Cincinnati 2, Nashville 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Randall Leal had a goal and an assist to help Nashville rally for a 2-2 tie with Cincinnati in the season opener and first MLS meeting between the former USL rivals on Saturday night.
Leal crossed to Jhonder Cádiz, who finished from close range to bring Nashville within 2-1 in the 20th minute. In the 64th minute, Leal tied it at 2 with a long-range curler that was just above the outstretched reach of goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton.
New England 2, Chicago 2
CHICAGO — Robert Berić had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Fire tied the New England Revolution 2-2 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.
It was the Fire’s first time playing at Soldier Field in more than 15 years.
Berić opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Luka Stojanovic sent a diagonal pass ahead to Boris Sekulic who squared it to Berić. Six minutes later, Berić fed it back across to Luka Stojanovic, who punched it home to give the Fire a 2-0 lead.
