MLS Sounders Galaxy Soccer

Associated Press

LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljić (left) scores on a penalty kick against Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei during the second half of an MLS match, Friday, in Carson. The match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Galaxy 3, Sounders 3

CARSON — Dejan Joveljic scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time on a penalty kick and the LA Galaxy tied the Seattle Sounders 3-3 on Friday night.

