FC Dallas 1, Minnesota 1 (Dallas 5-4 PKs)
FRISCO, Texas — Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs.
FRISCO, Texas — Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs.
Dallas moves on to play at second-seeded Austin on Sunday in the Western Conference semifinals.
Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes dove to his right to deny Wil Trapp on Minnesota’s second penalty attempt.
The teams played two 15-minute overtime sessions after ending regulation tied at 1-all. Emanuel Reynoso opened the scoring in the 53rd minute for Minnesota. Bongokuhle Hlongwane was first to a long ball over the defense and he found an open Reynoso at the top of the box for a strike from distance.
Facundo Quignon tied it in the 64th by heading in a corner kick. Minnesota appeared to score a few seconds later, but Reynoso was ruled to be in an offside position.
Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair tied a career-high with eight saves.
New York City FC 3, Inter Miami 0
NEW YORK — Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez and Heber had second-half goals and New York City FC beat Miami at Citi Field.
NYCFC, the reigning MLS champions, advances to play at Montreal on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Pereira opened the scoring in the 63rd minute and Moralez made it 2-0 six minutes later. Pereira was left wide open on a breakaway and Santiago Rodríguez found him for a calm finish off the crossbar. Rodriguez also had a back-heel assist on the goal by Moralez.
Heber took advantage of a poor back pass in second-half stoppage time and scored into an empty net.
The game originally had been set for Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, home of NYC’s MLS rival. But Citi Field became available when the Mets lost their wild card series to San Diego.
