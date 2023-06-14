Yankees Mets Baseball

Associated Press

The New York Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera (right) celebrates with teammate Gleyber Torres after defeating the New York Mets on Tuesday in New York. The Yankees won 7-6.

 Frank Franklin II

Yankees 7, Mets 6

NEW YORK — Clay Holmes pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees stormed back from four runs down against Max Scherzer to beat the skidding New York Mets in the Subway Series opener at Citi Field.

