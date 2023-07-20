Red Sox Athletics Baseball

Associated Press

The Athletics’ Cody Thomas (right) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that scored Jace Peterson (6) in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in Oakland.

 Jeff Chiu

Athletics 6, Red Sox 5

OAKLAND — JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and Oakland won its second straight following an eight-game skid by hitting three or more homers in a game for the 11th time this season.

