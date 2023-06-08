Twins Rays Baseball

Associated Press

The Rays’ Randy Arozarena (left) celebrates his walk-off home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran with teammates during the ninth inning on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays won 2-1.

 Chris O'Meara

Rays 2, Twins 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena homered leading off ninth inning to lift major league-best Tampa Bay past AL Central-leading Minnesota.

