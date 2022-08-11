Toronto at Baltimore, postponed
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Wednesday night in what was supposed to be the finale of their three-game series.
The game never started, and it was called over an hour after it was supposed to begin. Tuesday night’s game — a 6-5 Baltimore win — included a 78-minute rain delay.
The Orioles and Blue Jays will now play a single-admission doubleheader in Baltimore on Sept. 5.
Mets 10, Reds 2
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor scored three runs, tying a franchise record by crossing the plate in 13 consecutive games, and New York breezed past Cincinnati for its sixth straight win.
Lindor finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop.
Brewers 4, Rays 3
MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames’ game-ending RBI single that gave Milwaukee the win over Tampa Bay.
Adames had struck out in his previous three at-bats before he came up in the 10th following an intentional walk to Christian Yelich. His grounder off Ryan Thompson (3-3) got past diving shortstop Taylor Walls and scored automatic runner Tyrone Taylor from second base.
Cubs 4, Nationals 2
CHICAGO — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent Chicago past Washington.
Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray.
Padres 13, Giants 7
SAN DIEGO — Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola’s two-run homer capped a seven-run rally — all with two outs — that carried San Diego past San Francisco.
The Padres fell behind 4-0, surged ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado’s two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the third and then fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came through with another big rally in the bottom of the sixth.
Mariners 4, Yankees 3
SEATTLE — Carlos Santana snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a go-ahead two-run homer during Seattle’s three-run seventh inning, and the Mariners rallied to beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Wednesday.
Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 45th homer of the season for the Yankees, who have lost eight of 10.
Thanks to two tense, one-run victories, Seattle took two of three from New York for the second straight week to win the season series 4-2.
Kyle Higashioka hit a go-ahead, two-run homer on the 115th and final pitch from Seattle starter Robbie Ray in the seventh to snap a 19-inning scoreless streak for the Yankees, and Judge’s longball against Penn Murfee (3-0) made it 3-1 later in the frame.
Phillies 4, Marlins 3
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single that capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning off NL ERA leader Sandy Alcantara, and Philadelphia got its seventh straight win.
Kyle Schwarber had three hits and drove in two runs as the Phillies won for the 12th time in 13 games. They are 41-19 since June 1, vaulting them into second place in the wild-card race.
Braves 8, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Top Atlanta prospect Vaughn Grissom homered onto Lansdowne Street in his major league debut, and Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer to lead the Braves.
Called up earlier in the day from Double-A, the 21-year-old Grissom hit the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning over the Green Monster and the seats above it and onto the street below for his first big-league hit. Grissom also singled in the ninth, stole second and scored as Atlanta completed a two-game sweep.
Guardians 3, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to Cleveland get off to a solid start and beat Detroit.
A few hours before the first pitch, the Tigers fired general manager Al Avila to end his seven-year tenure without a postseason appearance.
Cleveland started the day tied with Minnesota for first place in the AL Central. The Guardians lead the last-place Tigers by 16 games in the division.
Royals 8, White Sox 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MJ Melendez hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to send Kansas City past Chicago.
Melendez and Salvador Perez both had three hits and two RBIs for the Royals. Kyle Isbel drove in two runs and scored twice.
After leading all minor leaguers with 41 home runs last year, Melendez has 14 in 81 big league games this season. The left-handed-hitting rookie sent a pitch from lefty reliever Jake Diekman (5-2) into the right-field bullpen to give Kansas City a 4-3 lead.
Rangers 8, Astros 4 (10 innings)
HOUSTON — Leody Taveras drove in a career-high five runs, including a bases-clearing double as part of a five-run 10th inning to lead Texas.
Marcus Semien hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off Phil Maton (0-2) to put Texas ahead 4-3 in the 10th and Corey Seager followed with an RBI single. The Rangers loaded the bases again on a single by Adolis García, and two batters later, Taveras cleared them with a drive into the right-center gap.
Cardinals 9, Rockies 5
DENVER — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis.
Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals’ five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle.
Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 4
PHOENIX — Rodolfo Castro had two hits to spark the offense one night after a smartphone faux pas, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4.
The 23-year-old Castro mistakenly left his phone in the back pocket of his baseball pants during Tuesday’s game, and it came flying out on a headfirst slide into third base. It was not the kind of impression the youngster wanted to make: He’s split time between the minors and big leagues over the past two years and had just been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.
On Wednesday, he left his phone in the clubhouse but clearly remembered to bring his bat.
The sparse crowd at Chase Field didn’t give Castro too much grief for the phone gaffe, though a couple of jeers could be heard during his first at-bat. Castro didn’t seem to mind, responding with a single. He added a triple in the sixth inning and scored on Greg Allen’s double to make it 5-2.
