White Sox 4, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday.
Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.
Nationals 13, Phillies 12
PHILADELPHIA — Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied three times to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-12 Wednesday.
Tigers 6, Cardinals 2
DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help the Detroit Tigers beat the skidding St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 Wednesday.
The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. Schoop has played a key part in the relative surge, hitting 10 home runs this month.
Brewers 3, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single at the plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2.
The hard-throwing Woodruff (6-3) continued his excellent season, giving up just three hits and one run. He walked two, struck out nine and also had a single in the fifth inning that scored Jace Peterson to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.
Rockies 5, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Wednesday for just their sixth road victory this season.
Story had a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Brendan Rodgers also hit a two-run drive, more than enough offensive punch to back Márquez, whose perfect game was broken up by Taylor Trammell’s solo homer.
Astros 13, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — José Altuve silenced the booing fans at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, José Urquidy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles 13-0.
Blue Jays 3, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep.
N.Y. Yankees 6, Royals 5
NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning single and New York survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat Kansas City.
The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.
Chapman (5-2) forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk to rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth, blowing a save for the third time in his last eight chances. Ryan O’Hearn, who put Kansas City ahead with a two-run homer in the first, followed with a go-ahead infield hit.
Rays 8, Red Sox 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows, Mike Zunino and Brandon Lowe homered to help Tampa Bay stop a seven-game losing streak by beating AL East-leading Boston.
Rich Hill (6-2) struggled with his command but limited the Red Sox to one run over five innings. The 41-year old lefty, who threw 58 of 97 pitches for strikes, gave up three hits, five walks and had five strikeouts.
Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez had RBI singles for the Red Sox, who had their lead over the Rays cut to a half-game.
N.Y. Mets 7, Braves 3
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat Atlanta.
Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series. Edwin Díaz got five outs for his 16th save in 17 tries.
Rangers 5, Athletics 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and Texas beat Oakland.
Nate Lowe homered into the Texas bullpen in right-center field for his 10th, Eli White lined a double to left-center and Holt blooped the third pitch from Yusmeiro Petit (7-1) down the line in left to bring home White and give the Rangers a 4-3 lead in the seventh.
Padres 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
SAN DIEGO — Trent Grisham drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk with one out in the eighth, San Diego hit three solo homers off Trevor Bauer and the Padres completed their first three-game sweep of the NL West rivals in eight seasons.
The game ended in front of a sellout crowd of 43,961 when pinch-hitter Albert Pujols lined out to third baseman Manny Machado, who doubled Will Smith off second. That earned Mark Melancon his 23rd save, most in the majors. Tim Hill (4-3) got the win.
Machado, Jake Cronenworth and Victor Caratini homered for San Diego, which is 7-3 this season against the Dodgers, including winning four straight, and has won two of the three series against the eight-time defending division champions. San Diego has won seven straight games overall. This was San Diego’s first sweep of the Dodgers since April 15-17, 2013, at Dodger Stadium. It was their first home sweep of the Dodgers since Sept. 6-8, 2010.
Blake Treinen (1-3) took the loss for the Dodgers, tied it in the eighth when Max Muncy doubled and scored on Justin Turner’s opposite-field single to right. Bauer allowed thee runs and five hits in six-plus innings, struck out 10 and walked four.
