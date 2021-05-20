Yankees 2, Rangers 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers.
The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a third-inning walk to Charlie Culberson of throwing a perfect game.
Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969.
Kluber (4-2) struck out 10 and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. He was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers.
White Sox 2, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Lucas Giolito gave up two hits over eight innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts, guiding the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
Giolito (3-4) threw 111 pitches in his longest start of the year, another stride forward after a rough first month. The third-inning fastball that Nelson Cruz hit to center for his 10th home run accounted for Minnesota’s only runner past second base. Cruz also singled in the first.
Padres 3, Rockies 0
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 for a three-game sweep.
Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games.
Giants 4, Reds 0
CINCINNATI — Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings, Buster Posey drove in three runs with a double and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0.
Gausman (4-0) didn’t allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart led off the fifth with a double, and Cincinnati managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers.
Rays 9, Orioles 7
BALTIMORE — Randy Arozarena hit two home runs, stole another with his glove and knocked in four runs, Ji-Man Choi drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles.
Marlins 3, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Brian Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7.2 innings and led the Miami Marlins over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Braves 5, Mets 4
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets after blowing an early two-run lead.
Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 3
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth straight decision and Boston beat Toronto.
Kiké Hernández and Christian Vázquez also went deep for the Red Sox, who are 13-6 on the road. Boston has outhomered its opponents 57-32.
Toronto, which lost for only the second time in eight games, got a two-run homer from Marcus Semien. A victory would have moved the Blue Jays past Boston into first place in the AL East.
Nationals 4, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Juan Soto homered off Wrigley Field’s right-field scoreboard, helping Max Scherzer win his third straight decision for Washington.
Soto became the 16th player to hit the scoreboard that was installed in 2012, hitting a 421-foot drive on a 3-2 slider in the fifth from Jake Arrieta (4-4) that gave Washington a 4-1 lead. Soto also singled twice.
Scherzer (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings with eight strikeouts and four walks. Kyle Finnegan, Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand combined on three-hit relief. Hand struck out three in the ninth for his fifth save in seven chances despite allowing Javier Báez’s solo homer.
Cardinals 8, Pirates 5
ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season and St. Louis scored five runs in the second inning to beat Pittsburgh.
Flaherty (8-0) allowed two runs and four hits with four walks while striking out seven in six innings. He's the first Cardinals pitcher to win eight straight starts since John Tudor and Joaquín Andújar each accomplished the feat in 1985.
Indians 3, Angels 2
ANAHEIM — Josh Naylor drove in the tiebreaking run off Tony Watson (2-2) in the sixth, Aaron Civale pitched seven strong innings and Cleveland overcame Shohei Ohtani’s latest do-everything performance for a victory over Los Angeles.
Jake Bauers homered and Franmil Reyes had an RBI double as Cleveland took the final two games of the series in Anaheim after a four-game skid. Civale (6-1) yielded four hits and a walk while striking out eight. James Karinchak pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
Ohtani pitched five-hit ball into the fifth with five strikeouts for the Angels, and he subsequently moved from the mound to right field for 1 1/3 more innings, allowing him to get a third at-bat. The majors’ home run leader went 1 for 3 at the plate with a bunt single. Ohtani pitched while he was also the majors’ leader in homers for the third time this year, becoming the first player since Babe Ruth in 1919 to accomplish that feat multiple times in a season.
Royals 6, Brewers 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jorge Soler hit a slump-busting homer to tie the game, Nicky Lopez bunted home the go-ahead run, and Kansas City used a late rally against Milwaukee's bullpen to win.
Scott Barlow (2-1) got the final two outs of the seventh inning, Greg Holland worked the eighth and Josh Staumont coughed up a run in the ninth before striking out Omar Narvaez looking with two runners aboard for his fifth save.
The two-game sweep gave Kansas City its first series win over the Brewers since June 2015.
Astros 8, Athletics 1
OAKLAND — José Altuve homered on the first pitch of the game, Yuli Gurriel drove in four runs to back Zack Greinke, and the Houston Astros won for the seventh time in eight games by beating the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Wednesday night.
Greinke (4-1) struck out eight and didn't walk a batter, allowing one run on four hits over eight impressive innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.
Tigers 6, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high nine in his first win of the season, Harold Castro drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Skubal (1-6) scattered four hits over five innings, showing emotion at key points as he helped Detroit earn its first series sweep in Seattle since April 2006.
Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 2
LOS ANGELES — Will Smith’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs when Josh Rojas dropped the ball in right field, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Mookie Betts followed with a ground-rule double after going hitless in his first three at-bats as the Dodgers capitalized on two walks and a glaring miscue by the Diamondbacks to take a 4-2 lead.
