Mets 7, Orioles 1
NEW YORK — Matt Harvey was greeted warmly by Mets fans in his return to Citi Field and harshly by New York’s hitters as the Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-1.
Harvey pitched against his former team for the first time and allowed Kevin Pillar’s two-run triple in a three-run second inning that carried the Mets to their seventh straight win.
Reds 5, Pirates 1 (10)
PITTSBURGH — Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati’s bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings.
Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-2) to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel. Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of Suárez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double.
Indians 2, Cubs 1 (10)
CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave Cleveland a win over Chicago.
Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1).
Padres 5, Rockies 3, 1st game
Rockies 3, Padres 2, 2nd game
DENVER — Josh Fuentes capped a big night with a two-out, walk-off single in the eighth inning after earlier hitting a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies salvaged a doubleheader split by beating the virus-hampered San Diego Padres 3-2 on Wednesday.
The Padres, missing starters Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers and two others because of COVID-19 concerns, won the opener 5-3. Austin Nola, who’s normally a catcher but was playing second base for shorthanded San Diego.
Tigers 4, Royals 2
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2.
Yankees 1, Rays 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over eight stellar innings, Aaron Hicks had a sacrifice fly and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 amid a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined shortstop Gleyber Torres.
Blue Jays 4, Braves 1
ATLANTA — Teoscar Hernández hit two homers and drove in three runs, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta 4-1 on a cold Wednesday night to continue their dominance of the Braves.
Phillies 5, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning as Philadelphia rallied and then took the lead against struggling Washington closer Brad Hand.
Philadelphia, which has taken seven of its last nine, won consecutive road games for the first time this season. Washington dropped its fourth in a row and seventh of eight to sink a season-worst six games below .500.
Athletics 4, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — James Kaprielian got the victory in his first major league start with five innings of one-run ball, Matt Olson homered, and Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie also had RBIs for the A’s.
Burch Smith and Lou Trivino combined to pitch three scoreless innings for Oakland, and Jake Diekman completed a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.
Brewers 4, Cardinals 1
MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking double and Avisaíl García added a two-run homer in the eighth inning as Milwaukee capitalized on some good fortune to defeat St. Louis.
The decisive rally that snapped the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak came after it appeared Ryan Helsley (3-1) would retire the side in order. An apparent inning-ending strikeout of Daniel Vogelbach was foiled when the third strike got past catcher Yadier Molina for a wild pitch, enabling Vogelbach to reach first.
Astros 9, Angels
HOUSTON — José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered early as Houston hit a season-high five long balls against Los Angeles.
Altuve launched a leadoff homer and Gurriel, who also went deep Tuesday, added his two-run shot later in the first inning. Kyle Tucker also connected for a second straight game when he smacked a two-run drive off Andrew Heaney (1-3) in the sixth to make it 5-0.
White Sox 13, Twins 8
CHICAGO — Touted rookie Andrew Vaughn hit his first career home run, Yasmani Grandal connected for the second straight day and Chicago outslugged Minnesota for its fifth win in a row.
José Abreu drove in three runs and Billy Hamilton matched his career high with four hits and also scored three times as the White Sox boosted the best record in the majors to 21-13.
Nelson Cruz hit his ninth homer for the Twins, who have dropped three straight and seven of eight. Josh Donaldson drove in three runs.
Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Cody Poteet won his major league debut and Jesús Aguilar homered for a third consecutive game as Miami edged Arizona.
The 26-year-old Poteet (1-0) gave up a run in the first inning and a solo homer to pinch-hitter Andrew Young in the fifth but was otherwise solid. The right-hander struck out six and didn’t walk anyone in five innings.
The Marlins closed it out with four scoreless innings from their bullpen. Yimi García pitched the ninth for his sixth save, getting the final two outs when Aguilar made a leaping catch of Eduardo Escobar’s line drive and stepped on first base to double off Tim Locastro.
Dodgers 7, Mariners 1
LOS ANGELES — Julio Urías pitched seven stellar innings of two-hit ball, Matt Beaty drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Wednesday night for their first back-to-back victories in 25 days.
Max Muncy homered for the second straight game for the defending World Series champions, who opened a nine-game homestand by sweeping this two-game interleague series and interrupting their 3 1/2-week stretch of mostly terrible play.
Urías (5-1) bounced back superbly from last weekend in Anaheim, where he took his first loss since 2019. The hero of the Dodgers’ championship-clinching victory retired Seattle’s first 13 hitters and yielded only two singles and a walk, striking out six.
Beaty had a two-run double in the fourth, and he added an RBI single during the Dodgers’ four-run fifth in a rally that began with Muncy’s two-run homer.
