Phillies 6, Giants 5
PHILADELPHIA — Andrew Knapp hit the winning single in the ninth inning, Bryce Harper hit a tying solo homer in the seventh and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5.
Marlins 3, Orioles 0
MIAMI — Rookie Trevor Rogers didn’t allow a runner past second base while pitching a career-high seven innings in his 11th major league start, and the Miami Marlins earned a split of their two-game series against Baltimore by winning 3-0 Wednesday.
Pirates 3, Tigers 2, 1st game
Tigers 5, Pirates 2, 2nd game
DETROIT — Tyler Anderson pitched five strong innings to help Pittsburgh beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday in a doubleheader opener.
Detroit rallied for a 5-2 win in the second game behind Jonathan Schoop’s go-ahead home run in a three-run fifth inning, leaving the Pirates at 8-10 following a 1-6 start.
Rockies 6, Astros 3
DENVER — Austin Gomber got his first victory for the Colorado Rockies, allowing two hits over six innings to beat the Astros 6-3 on a wintry Wednesday afternoon and send Houston to its ninth loss in 10 games.
Athletics 13, Twins 12 (10)
OAKLAND— The Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to 11, rallying from a two-run deficit and beating the Twins 13-12 on Wednesday when Luis Arraez threw away Ramón Laureano’s grounder for Minnesota’s second error of the 10th inning.
Nationals 1, Cardinals 0
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer struck out nine in six innings to move up to No. 21 on the career Ks leaderboard, and Alex Avila drove in the game’s lone run with one of his two doubles, helping the Washington Nationals edge the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on a windy Wednesday.
Brewers 4, Padres 2
SAN DIEGO — Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd, weather
Braves 4, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Ian Anderson took a shutout into the seventh inning, Austin Riley homered and Atlanta scraped by with just four hits to beat New York.
Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4, Completion of suspended game
Diamondbacks 8, Reds 5 (10)
CINCINNATI — Josh VanMeter hit a tying three-run homer in the ninth inning against his former team and Arizona beat Cincinnati for the second time Wednesday.
In the conclusion of Tuesday’s night’s suspended game, Arizona held on for the victory. Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.
The Diamondbacks trailed 3-0 heading to the ninth in the regularly scheduled contest. But Amir Garrett issued two walks before VanMeter drove a 2-2 pitch deep to right for his first homer of the season. VanMeter broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2019 and was traded to Arizona on Aug. 31.
The Diamondbacks broke it open with five runs in the 10th. Pavin Smith scored on an error on second baseman Alex Blandino, and Wyatt Mathisen had a key two-run single.
The Reds scored two runs in the bottom half of the 10th, but Taylor Clarke (1-0) got Eugenio Suárez to ground out to shortstop and retired Joey Votto on a fly ball to left to end it. Cionel Pérez (1-2) got the loss.
Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the first inning and Toronto scored three more runs in the second in its victory over Boston.
Trent Thornton started and went two innings in a bullpen game for the Blue Jays. Six relievers followed and held down Boston’s potent offense.
Ryan Borucki (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Garrett Richards (0-2) was the loser.
Cubs 16, Mets 4
CHICAGO — Javier Báez hit a grand slam and Chicago took advantage of a season-high four errors by New York in a romp on a chilly night at Wrigley Field.
Báez, who struck out four times Tuesday, scored three runs in this one and hit his sixth career slam off reliever Trevor Hildenberger in the sixth inning. The flashy shortstop became the first player to go 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in one game and then hit a grand slam in the next since Gorman Thomas did it for Milwaukee in the first two games of the 1978 season, according to STATS.
David Bote drove in four runs as the Cubs won their second straight after losing six of eight. Matt Duffy added three RBIs and Willson Contreras had two hits and scored twice.
Royals 9, Rays 8
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a game-ending RBI single and Kansas City beat Tampa Bay to avoided a series sweep.
Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier and Carlos Santana homered for Kansas City, which trailed 6-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning. Scott Barlow (1-0) allowed Joey Wendle’s tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth, but got the win when the Royals rallied.
